A Winter Storm Is Now Heading For BC & Some Areas Could Get 30 cm Of Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued.

A Winter Storm Is Now Heading For BC & Some Areas Could Get 30 cm Of Snow
crystalcraig | Dreamstime

A winter storm is set to dump up to 30 centimetres of snow on to some parts of B.C. this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for B.C. Peace River, Highway 97 Pine Pass, McGregor and Williston.

A winter storm warning is also in place for inland sections of the north coast as two weather systems are predicted to bring two separate rounds of heavy precipitation.

The forecast reports: "The first round, [on Friday], will stream in from the west bringing snow to the northern sections of the North Coast Inland region including Stewart. The second round, from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning, will arrive with a very strong southerly flow, strong winds, and rapidly rising freezing levels to 1000 metres."

The weather systems are expected to dump a total of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning.

Environment Canada added: "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

