Winter Storm Izzy Is Hammering The Eastern US RN & Thousands Of Flights Are Cancelled

Winter blizzards and tornadoes are causing so many problems

Winter Storm Izzy Is Hammering The Eastern US RN & Thousands Of Flights Are Cancelled
Blue Monday is more than a mood in the United States right now, where flights are being cancelled due to the blizzards like the one that's also hitting Canada.

A lot of the bad weather is due to Winter Storm Izzy, which swept across the East Coast moving west on Monday, Weather.com reports.

Much of Eastern United States is covered in a thick blanket of snow with a pretty bad case of freezing rain, high winds and ice, reported CNN.

It's so bad that about 3,000 U.S.-related flights were cancelled yesterday and about 5,000 were delayed into and out of the U.S., according to a live tally by FlightAware.

Those cancellations are bleeding into today, when FlightAware counted 1,6000 cancelled flights as of Monday afternoon amid the storm.

Most of the flights that were cancelled on Sunday were by American Airlines, which cancelled 660 flights accounting for 23% of all cancellations yesterday.

The most brutal hit was Charlotte Douglass International Airport, whose tarmac saw little action yesterday, given that 95% of its total flights on Sunday were cancelled.

The airport even tweeted an image of its deserted terminals because of the cancellations with a caption that read: "What a difference snow and ice make. We look forward to our passengers returning soon. #CLTairport."

The weather is making it hard in many states, whether or not people are trying to catch a flight.

Snow emergencies were declared on Sunday across multiple counties in Ohio because of the storm which passed over the state, according to reports by NBC4i.

Twenty-five counties in North Carolina have also declared a state of emergency because of the heavy snowfall, and shelter preparations are underway for any people that may face power outages because of the storm.

A high wind warning was also issued in New York City and Boston as wind gusts between 40-50 mph, potentially leading to power outages, are expected to hit the region.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Florida has been dealing with its own weather fiasco.

Seven tornadoes were reported to touch down on the state on Sunday, according to 7 News Miami.

Winter Storm is expected to move into southeastern Canada on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

