Ontario's Snowstorm Could Be The Biggest In Years & Some Spots Are Getting Up To 50 cm

So many blizzard warnings have been issued, so you may want to stay home today! 🥶

Toronto Staff Writer
Samantha Peksa | Narcity, Ali Millington | Narcity

Ontarians who haven't taken a look outside their windows yet this morning may be in for a chilling surprise because the province is getting covered by blankets of snow.

"Widespread winter warnings span Ontario as one of the most impactful snowstorms in years threatens 30+ cm of snow through Monday," The Weather Network reports.

So, what parts of Ontario will get hit the hardest? Well, according to The Weather Network, Niagara, Hamilton, and southeastern Ontario could see 20 to 40+ centimetres of snow all throughout the day at a staggering rate of 2-4 (or even more!) centimetres per hour.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said it could be the “biggest winter storm we’ve had in several years,” in Ontario.

On top of getting blasted by snow, strong gusts of wind of 60 to 80 km/h are also blowing through the afternoon, so just cancel any hope of heading outdoors today.

Environment Canada has already issued seven blizzard warnings, 10 snowfall warnings, and 13 winter storm warnings all over southern Ontario.

The blizzard warnings are coming for Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara, Belleville, Halton - Peel, York - Durham and Dunnville.

"Hazardous blizzard conditions with heavy snow and strong winds are resulting in widespread near zero visibilities," an EC blizzard warning for the Niagara region reads.

A total of 30 to 50 centimetres is expected to hit with the worst conditions happening Monday morning until 11 a.m. — so Ontarians may want to prepare for some serious shovelling later.

With all of the buckets of snow getting dumped down, Environment Canada warns that travel could be hazardous due to the reduced visibility and driving could be seriously difficult.

This may have a huge impact on rush hour traffic, and according to EC, if you become stranded, don't leave your vehicle because it offers a layer against the blistering cold.

The forecast for the rest of the week, according to The Weather Network, will still be biting. Wintry temperatures will still cool the province with a few more centimetres of snow coming down on Tuesday and Wednesday — plus, "another shot of Arctic air for Thursday and Friday."

Here's The Meaning Of 'Blizzard' & What To Look Out For In Ontario Today

Everything you need to know about today's weather conditions.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

As warnings and cancellations continue to sweep through Ontario thanks to Monday morning's storm you, may be wondering to yourself exactly what is the meaning of a blizzard?

According to Environment Canada, the term blizzard is used "when winds of 40 km/hr or greater are expected to cause widespread reductions in visibility to 400 metres or less, due to blowing snow, or blowing snow in combination with falling snow, for at least 4 hours."

Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Don't be surprised if Ford pulls up to help you today.

eddykandic95 | TikTok, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

Pearson Airport Has Had So Many Flights Cancelled Or Delayed Due To The Wicked Weather

Here's how the snowstorm is affecting your travel plans! 👇🏼🥶

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

On top of TTC delays and school cancellations, so many flights at Toronto Pearson Airport are also being affected by the weather.

Pearson Airport took to Twitter on Sunday to warn travellers of the incoming snowstorm that started blasting through southern Ontario as of Monday morning.

Ontario Snowstorm Shuts Down So Many Vaccine Clinics & You May Have To Reschedule

Your COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until after snowmageddon!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Ontario's snowstorm is hitting some spots hard, and transit routes and schools aren't the only things shutting down for the day.

Vaccine clinics across the province are closing their doors and keeping their workers and residents off the roads, so if you booked your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you might need to reschedule.

