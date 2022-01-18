Trending Tags

"I really wish I was in school right now."

Toronto Staff Writer
Every Single Person In Toronto Can Relate To This Really Tired Kid Shovelling Snow (VIDEO)
CTVNews | Twitter

If you live in Toronto, chances are you've had to shovel your driveway this week, and after so long without a heavy snowfall, you may have forgotten how exhausting it is.

A young Toronto boy named Carter Trozzolo managed to capture that exact feeling of cold regret while being interviewed by CTV News Toronto on Monday during the province's snowstorm.

Trozzolo's relaxing snow day took a turn for tiresome when he found himself shovelling snow around his house and neighbourhood.

When asked who he has shovelled for, the boy replied in between heavy sighs, "for my neighbours, for my friends, probably people I even don't know."

Trozzolo called the activity "tiring" and said he would rather be in school

The video has gone viral, with Trozzolo quickly becoming a Twitter icon.

A tweet of the CTV News Toronto video clip has received over 50,000 likes and thousands of replies on Twitter as people commend the young boy's action and totally relate to his exhaustion.

One user asked how much they would have to pay Trozzolo to "sigh loudly about things" on their behalf, commending his "pro level."

"Omg. Give this young man a hero award - not for the hard work of shoveling, but just for the sighs!" another wrote.

Others related to his snow clearing struggle.

"I know how Carter feels - I shovelled three times today *ouch*," a Twitter user wrote.

