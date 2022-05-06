Toronto's Exhausted Kid Shovelling Snow Was On A Talk Show & He Was Given $1K For His Help
He's said he's "always exhausted."
Remember that exhausted kid shovelling the snow during Toronto's snowstorm earlier this year? The one that captured the mood of how pretty much everyone was feeling clearing their walks back then? Well, he was just on daytime TV and got $1,000 for all of his hard work back then.
In January, during Toronto's blistering snowstorm, CTV News Toronto interviewed Carter Trozzolo as he was shovelling the sidewalk on his day off from school.
After a long, heavy sigh, Trozzolo told the reporter that he "really wished" he was in school and shared that he was shovelling the walks for nearly everyone on the street from friends, neighbours and "probably people I even don't know."
A few months later, Trozzolo's weary sighs are still getting major attention to the point where he made such a "lasting impact" on Kelly Clarkson to appear on her talk show this week.
Toronto Boy Goes Viral For Hilarious Snow Day News Interviewwww.youtube.com
On the show, Trozzolo shared with the American Idol winner how he got to shovelling all of that snow in the first place.
"At the start, I was pretty happy that the school day was cancelled, but after a little while I got bored so I asked my mom what should I do," Trozzolo told Clarkson.
"And my mom said I should go and shovel outside because I've been doing it for a couple of years to help the community."
According to Trozzolo, he was clearing the walks of snow for about an hour and a half before the reporter approached him for the memorable interview.
Clarkson asked why he thinks people loved his video so much, and the response was so relatable.
"I think they liked it because we're all exhausted from either COVID, work, isolation, or other things that I have no idea about. And I know how they feel because I am always exhausted," Trozzolo said.
Before signing off, Clarkson awarded $1,000 to Trozzolo for helping out his community then — and his reaction was priceless.