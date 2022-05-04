Canadian Nicolina Bozzo Is Closer To Winning 'American Idol' After An Iconic Disney Performance
She's a student from Toronto! 🤩
Canadian singer Nicolina Bozzo continues to blow away the judges on American Idol and is getting closer and closer to bringing it all home.
It's a dream that's all the more realistic after Sunday night's Disney-themed performance, which left the judges and the audience amazed.
For the show's Disney-inspired night, Bozzo dressed up as the villain Ursula from The Little Mermaid to perform a rendition of the song "Poor Unfortunate Souls" with tons of gusto.
Her performance not only gave us some faith that a Canadian might actually be the next American Idol, but it also received a bunch of positive comments and praise from the judges.
"That was incredible," said Katy Perry, adding that it "was so good it was scary."
"That was a performance," added Lionel Ritchie.
This isn't her only performance to make an impact, as tons of the videos of her performances on YouTube have received thousands, if not millions, of views.
Matter of fact, her audition clip has amassed over two million views online. And, her most recent Disney-inspired song has already garnered almost half a million clicks in two days.
Bozzo, an 18 year old student currently living in Toronto, has found herself in the show's top seven finalists, making the top prize firmly within her striking distance.
However, she's not the only person with ties to the Great White North on the show.
Other contestants from Canada this season include Cameron Whitcomb and Leah Marlene, who was born in Canada but grew up in the United States.
If you want to see if a fellow Canuck takes home the big prize, you can catch the show on Sunday & Monday on ABC or CityTV.