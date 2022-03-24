An 'American Idol' Singer From BC Won A Golden Ticket & He's In A 'Whirlwind Of Emotions'
Lionel Richie told him he had "one of the clearest voices that he’s heard."
Canada has yet another amazingly talented American Idol contestant making his way to Hollywood.
Eshan Sobti, a 17-year-old from Mission, B.C. impressed American Idol judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with his talented singing skills.
Unfortunately, his audition did not air on live TV, but Sobti told Narcity that the whole experience was "unreal," and described being able to audition for the celebrity judges as "a core memory."
He wowed the judges by singing, "Half a Man" by Dean Lewis, with so much emotion and soul, and he recorded a rendition of the song in his Instagram video below.
"It was an emotional rollercoaster as I was laughing with the judges before I sang and then crying after I sang," said Sobti.
According to Sobti, Lionel Richie told him he had "one of the clearest voices that he’s heard."
Not only did he impress Lionel with his amazingly talented skills but another judge had some remarkable feedback as well.
"Katy said she loved the cry in my voice which was also amazing cause that’s Katy Perry!!!!!," said Sobti.
So proud and shocked after this big moment, Sobti said he was screaming and crying when he officially got his ticket to Hollywood.
Sobti admits that does not come from much of a musical background. He told Narcity he was self-taught watching the Disney Channel and YouTube growing up.
His first singing performance, at age 11, was at a school talent show and he has come a long way since then making his way all the way on to American Idol.
Sobti has also recently started writing music in addition to his singing and he hopes for big things in the future.
He wants to inspire people to "realize that it doesn’t matter where you come from or what expectations are put on you. You can still work hard and if the drive is there, it’ll lead to some great things," he added.
Sobti joins fellow British Columbian Cameron Whitcomb in the latter stages of the competition after the Kamloops teenager was also given a golden ticket for his audition.