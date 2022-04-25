A Canadian Is In The Final 11 On 'American Idol' & She Could Be The First Canuck Winner (VIDEO)
Her audition has gone viral!
A Canadian singer is in the final 11 right on ABC's American Idol, and might actually have a shot of being the first Canuck winner of the show, especially following her recent powerful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."
Nicolina Bozzo, from Toronto, has rocketed her way into the talent competition's 20th season on the air, excueting tons of top level performances showing off her vocal talent.
Her journey started with an audition where she sang a version of "She Used To Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles that thoroughly blew away judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.
In the video, Perry even shows off the goosebumps Bozzo's voice gave her.
And, audiences seem to agree with them. Bozzo's audition video has been viewed nearly two million times since it was uploaded on YouTube in February.
Since then, Bozzo has made it to the top 11, with her most recent performance of "Hallelujah" on April 24 garnering over 60,000 views on YouTube within just nine hours.
However, Nicolina Bozzo isn't the only Canadian to grace the show's stage this year. Fellow finalist Leah Marlene was also born in Toronto, before moving to Illinois, in the United States, at a young age.
Although Marlene does come from Canadian music royalty, as her father is the guitarist of Canadian '80s band Honeymoon Suite – ask your parents if you're unfamiliar.
Along with them, British Columbian Cameron Whitcomb also was on the show, but he was voted off on April 18.
If you want to follow Nicolina's journey on the show, you can tune into American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.