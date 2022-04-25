NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Canadian Is In The Final 11 On 'American Idol' & She Could Be The First Canuck Winner (VIDEO)

Her audition has gone viral!

Trending Staff Writer
Nicolina Bozzo singing. Right: A close-up of Nicolina Bozzo's performance.

Nicolina Bozzo singing. Right: A close-up of Nicolina Bozzo's performance.

American Idol | YouTube

A Canadian singer is in the final 11 right on ABC's American Idol, and might actually have a shot of being the first Canuck winner of the show, especially following her recent powerful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Nicolina Bozzo, from Toronto, has rocketed her way into the talent competition's 20th season on the air, excueting tons of top level performances showing off her vocal talent.

Her journey started with an audition where she sang a version of "She Used To Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles that thoroughly blew away judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.

In the video, Perry even shows off the goosebumps Bozzo's voice gave her.

And, audiences seem to agree with them. Bozzo's audition video has been viewed nearly two million times since it was uploaded on YouTube in February.

Since then, Bozzo has made it to the top 11, with her most recent performance of "Hallelujah" on April 24 garnering over 60,000 views on YouTube within just nine hours.

However, Nicolina Bozzo isn't the only Canadian to grace the show's stage this year. Fellow finalist Leah Marlene was also born in Toronto, before moving to Illinois, in the United States, at a young age.

Although Marlene does come from Canadian music royalty, as her father is the guitarist of Canadian '80s band Honeymoon Suite – ask your parents if you're unfamiliar.

Along with them, British Columbian Cameron Whitcomb also was on the show, but he was voted off on April 18.

If you want to follow Nicolina's journey on the show, you can tune into American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...