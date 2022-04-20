'American Idol' Singer From BC Partied With Katy Perry & Just Avoided Getting a Butt Tattoo
His exciting journey has come to an end! 😢
The beloved American Idol contestant from Kamloops, B.C., named Cameron Whitcomb, is no longer going to be performing this season.
Whitcomb didn't make it to the top 14 final contestants but did leave with a bang — and without a butt tattoo.
Although he had so many incredible performances along the way, his final one did not win enough votes to stick in the competition.
Whitcomb actually made a promise that if he made it to the top 10 he would be a tattoo on his butt, to match his brothers. His brother lost a bet and had to get a tattoo of the singer's initials and the American Idol logo on his butt cheek.
Unfortunately, he did not make the top ten — but he did avoid getting a tattoo at least.
Now his brother is left without a tattoo buddy!
@thecamwhitcomb
@jesseryanstunts thanks for putting this masterpiece on my brother!😂😂 #foryoupage #fyp #music #singing #AmericanIdol #AMomentLikeThis #comedy #tattoo #canada #katyperry
Before ending his American Idol adventure for good Whitcomb had one last hurrah with all of the celebrity judges.
On Instagram, he said that it was his first Hollywood party ever, and he got to enjoy it with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
There was no way he was going to end his final party with his American Idol family without doing one more backflip — his signature move — before hitting the road.
He truly had an amazing competition and had fun the entire way.
From auditioning in Texas to getting to compete against others at Disney Aulani in Hawaii — Whitcomb made some memories.
He also had a dance-off with Lionel Richie, and always kept up with his backflip celebrations no matter where he was performing from.
Although his American Idol journey ends here, who knows what Whitcomb's singing career holds in the future.