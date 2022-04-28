This 'American Idol' Singer Just Did A Backflip On BC Ferries & Kicked A Hole In The Roof
It was his signature celebration!
The Canadian singer, Cameron Whitcomb, became well-known on American Idol this season — and is now back in his home of B.C. after his time in the competition ended.
He was recently spotted by a fan on a BC Ferries route and actually kicked a hole in the ceiling while attempting his signature backflip move.
He had made it all the way up to the Top 20 in the American Idol competition and clearly gained some serious fans along the way.
The small-town 18-year-old from Kamloops, B.C. is even getting recognized on his ferry rides.
The American Idol fan who spotted him is named Gillian Legendre — and she told Narcity in an interview that she noticed a familiar face while onboard the ferry with her family.
Legendre immediately asked him to do a backflip and said that even though Whitcomb had moved away from the wall "his two feet kicked in the ceiling tile."
Whitcomb has never turned down a challenge to do a backflip while on the show. He has performed his signature celebration on American Idol after every performance and impressed celebrity judges like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
Unfortunately, his most recent backflip had gone wrong and was left a bit embarrassed this time. He even posted about the whole incident on his TikTok.
@thecamwhitcomb
Don’t worry I told the chief stewardess and she said it was okay! #BC #bcferry #britishcolumbia #AmericanIdol #Top20 #singing #music #fyp #foryoupage #AMomentLikeThis #backflip #canada
"It was great meeting him, he was super friendly and happy-go-lucky. Great energy about him," Legendre said.
If you happen to catch Whitcomb roaming around B.C. yourself then just make sure the ceiling is high enough, before asking him to do a backflip!