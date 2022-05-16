BC Ferries Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Pay Over $28/h
You can spend your summer out on the ocean!
BC Ferries is hiring for a bunch of different positions right now, and some actually pay super well.
Most of these jobs will even let you spend your days cruising along the Pacific Ocean. Plus, BC Ferries offers cool perks like gift shop discounts and comprehensive benefits.
If you've been looking to change up your career, just in time for summer, you might want to get out your resume!
Chief Officer, Large
Pay: $47.37 an hour
Who Should Apply: With this job, you will get to be in charge of navigating the ferry. It's a big job but if you have a valid Chief Mate, Near Coastal Certificate and a Valid Seafarer’s Medical certificate — you might be a fit.
Deckhand / Bridge Watch
Pay: $29.18 an hour.
Who Should Apply: In this role, you will get to organize all the cars boarding on and off the ferry. Throughout the summer you'll be guiding tons of tourists onto the ferry — who are ready to explore B.C.
Safety Manager, Central
Who Should Apply: With this job, you will get to manage all things safety-related, including the passengers of BC Ferries. If you are a natural leader and care deeply about the safety of the people — apply for this position.
Customer Service Attendants - Casual
Pay: $24.42 an hour
Who Should Apply: Anyone that loves the BC Ferries snacks and believes it's a vital part of the whole ferry experience, keep reading. You will get to help serve food and drinks to passengers as well as perform some general housekeeping tasks on the ship.
First Engineers
Who Should Apply: This job is in charge of keeping the ships running, taking care of everything revolving around their machinery and equipment.
Crewing Officer
Who Should Apply: In this job, you will get to plan and organize all of the staff members on the BC Ferries ships. If you think you can handle the important task, apply for this position.