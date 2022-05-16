NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

BC Ferries Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Pay Over $28/h

You can spend your summer out on the ocean!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A girl on a BC Ferries. Right: A BC Ferries in the ocean.

A girl on a BC Ferries. Right: A BC Ferries in the ocean.

@muskaanxchadha | Instagram, @akataria7 | Instagram

BC Ferries is hiring for a bunch of different positions right now, and some actually pay super well.

Most of these jobs will even let you spend your days cruising along the Pacific Ocean. Plus, BC Ferries offers cool perks like gift shop discounts and comprehensive benefits.

If you've been looking to change up your career, just in time for summer, you might want to get out your resume!

Chief Officer, Large

Pay: $47.37 an hour

Who Should Apply: With this job, you will get to be in charge of navigating the ferry. It's a big job but if you have a valid Chief Mate, Near Coastal Certificate and a Valid Seafarer’s Medical certificate — you might be a fit.

Apply Here

Deckhand / Bridge Watch

Pay: $29.18 an hour.

Who Should Apply: In this role, you will get to organize all the cars boarding on and off the ferry. Throughout the summer you'll be guiding tons of tourists onto the ferry — who are ready to explore B.C.

Apply Here

Safety Manager, Central

Who Should Apply: With this job, you will get to manage all things safety-related, including the passengers of BC Ferries. If you are a natural leader and care deeply about the safety of the people — apply for this position.

Apply Here

Customer Service Attendants - Casual

Pay: $24.42 an hour

Who Should Apply: Anyone that loves the BC Ferries snacks and believes it's a vital part of the whole ferry experience, keep reading. You will get to help serve food and drinks to passengers as well as perform some general housekeeping tasks on the ship.

Apply Here

First Engineers

Who Should Apply: This job is in charge of keeping the ships running, taking care of everything revolving around their machinery and equipment.

Apply Here

Crewing Officer

Who Should Apply: In this job, you will get to plan and organize all of the staff members on the BC Ferries ships. If you think you can handle the important task, apply for this position.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...