BC Ferries Are About To Get Pricier This Summer & Here's What You Can Expect To Pay

You can thank the rising cost of gas for the increase. 😬

Vancouver Editor
BC Ferries sailing.

Brad Calkins | Dreamstime

The cost of travelling with BC Ferries is about to get a little bit more expensive, and it's just another consequence of rising gas prices across the country.

BC Ferries has announced it will be implementing a higher fuel surcharge, starting in June — so if you're planning on taking a trip via ferry, be prepared to shell out some extra cash this summer.

In a press release on May 9, the company said that "due to current fuel market conditions," they are going to increase the current surcharge, from 1.0 percent to 2.5 percent, on June 1.

Luckily, this isn't a huge hit for the wallet.

In order to "manage the volatility in the price of fuel," BC Ferries said that they have been using fuel rebates and surcharges for the past 18 years.

Although the surcharge is not new, the record-breaking fuel prices are.

Despite investments made in order to reduce fuel consumption on the ferries, the soaring gas prices in the province — and across the country — have made the increased surcharge necessary.

The company specified that it "does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates."

How much will you be paying

BC Ferries said that for the Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island ferry routes, adults will be looking at a 0.45 cent surcharge. It will be $2 for a person driving a car onto the ferry, on that route.

For some inter-island routes, adults will have to pay 0.25 cents and drivers will pay $1.05.

Right now, there is no surcharge on the Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy-Central Coast routes — but as of June 1, the 2.5 percent surcharge will also be implemented to them.

According to Gas Wizard, the price of gas for Vancouver drivers as of May 9 is 222.9 center per litre, for regular gas.

