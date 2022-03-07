Editions

6 Hilarious TikTok Videos That Show How Ridiculously Expensive Gas Prices Are In BC

One person is riding a horse instead of driving their car!

A woman looks shocked at the price of gas prices and, right, the same woman is stood in front of a gas station.

breanneallarie | TikTok

Gas prices in B.C. have risen to astronomical levels — with drivers in Vancouver expected to pay 209.9 cents a litre Monday — and so many people are posting about it on TikTok.

TikTok users have been sharing videos to express their feelings about how expensive the gas prices are in B.C. right now.

The surge in prices at the gas station is due to a “supply crunch” and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, who runs the website Gas Wizard.

One TikToker caught gas prices "manually soaring," at an Esso gas station in her video.

@canuckgirl22

This is the gas prices actually manually soaring in BC. Trudeau and Biden, you did this #gasprices #gaspricesbiden #letsgobrandon #trudeaumustgo #trudeaumustresign #vancouver

Another Tiktoker captured the moment a similar glitch at a gas station sent the numbers spiralling — and spotted an opportunity to make a joke about it.

To confirm, gas prices on Monday, March 7 sit at around 204.9 cents a litre in Victoria, B.C. and 209.9 cents a litre in Vancouver.

@switchoffatwork

IT JUST NEVER STOPS!!! #truckers #truckersoftiktok #fyp #fypage #foryoupage #fypシ #imgoingtohell #comedy #funny #gasprices #justinflation #bcgasprices

At least some people are having fun with it and using their creativity to poke fun at the matter.

Gasolina seems to be a trending song for these soaring gas prices videos.

@breanneallarie

Looks like I’m going to be speed walking from now on. 🏃🏼‍♀️#bcgasprices #vancouverbc #vancouvertiktok #gasprices

A Shell gas station in Vancouver is showing gas prices at $200.9.

These prices feel a long way off what drivers were reportedly paying at the pumps just two years ago.

@vancouverfoodie

I can’t believe I’ve lived to see this day #vancouver #gasprices #vancouverbc #gas #youdonothavetoworryaboutme #shook #riptomywallet

Literally, some people would rather ride their horse to get places.

@oliviaseibel0

1.79 Um no thanks #country #horses #okanagan #bc #gasprices

Will you continue to drive if gas prices remain this high of a price? Let us know in the comments below.

