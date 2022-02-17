Gas Prices In BC Are Dropping In These Cities & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up
Make sure you time it right!
Gas prices are dropping across B.C. and drivers can expect to save up to four cents a litre compared to the cost at the pump earlier this week.
According to Gas Wizard, a gas price prediction tool operated by Dan McTeague, it will cost drivers 178.9 cents a litre to fill up their vehicles in Vancouver on Thursday.
That comes as a brief respite to drivers who have faced record-breaking gas prices in the last few weeks, with prices hitting 182.9 cents a litre in Vancouver this week.
Elsewhere in the province, gas prices are also expected to drop on Thursday.
In Kamloops, prices drop to 161.9 cents a litre and in Kelowna it'll cost drivers 156.9 cents a litre. Victoria is set to be the most expensive place to fill up in B.C. with prices at the pump predicted to be 179.9 cents a litre.
For drivers who use premium gas, you can expect to pay between 176.9 cents a litre and 199.9 cents a litre across B.C.
In neighbouring Alberta, gas prices are predicted to be unchanged.
Prices at the pump in Calgary are expected to be cost drivers 146.9 cents a litre and in Edmonton they are predicted to be 143.9 cents a litre.
Earlier this week, McTeague told CTV that gas prices could spike to over 200 cents a litre for regular gas by the end of month due to the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and a supply crunch due to demand surging post-pandemic.