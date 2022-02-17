Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc gas prices

Gas Prices In BC Are Dropping In These Cities & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up

Make sure you time it right!

Western Canada Editor
Gas Prices In BC Are Dropping In These Cities & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up
Jitterbugg | Dreamstime

Gas prices are dropping across B.C. and drivers can expect to save up to four cents a litre compared to the cost at the pump earlier this week.

According to Gas Wizard, a gas price prediction tool operated by Dan McTeague, it will cost drivers 178.9 cents a litre to fill up their vehicles in Vancouver on Thursday.

That comes as a brief respite to drivers who have faced record-breaking gas prices in the last few weeks, with prices hitting 182.9 cents a litre in Vancouver this week.

Elsewhere in the province, gas prices are also expected to drop on Thursday.

In Kamloops, prices drop to 161.9 cents a litre and in Kelowna it'll cost drivers 156.9 cents a litre. Victoria is set to be the most expensive place to fill up in B.C. with prices at the pump predicted to be 179.9 cents a litre.

For drivers who use premium gas, you can expect to pay between 176.9 cents a litre and 199.9 cents a litre across B.C.

In neighbouring Alberta, gas prices are predicted to be unchanged.

Prices at the pump in Calgary are expected to be cost drivers 146.9 cents a litre and in Edmonton they are predicted to be 143.9 cents a litre.

Earlier this week, McTeague told CTV that gas prices could spike to over 200 cents a litre for regular gas by the end of month due to the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and a supply crunch due to demand surging post-pandemic.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

bc gas prices

Vancouver Gas Prices Set To Hit 200 Cents A Litre Today & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Premium gas is predicted to surpass the $2-mark!

Photopal604 | Dreamstime

Vancouver gas prices are predicted to soar to just over 200 cents a litre for premium gas and near all-time highs of 175.9 cents a litre for regular gas.

These prices are expected to be the highest in Canada for Monday, sitting well above Toronto's regular gas price of 159.9 cents a litre and premium price of 184.9 cents a litre, according to the Gas Wizard website.

Keep ReadingShow less
vancouver gas prices

Vancouver Gas Prices Just Hit A Record-Breaking High & It's Going To Hurt Your Wallet

Prepare yourself before filling up! ⛽

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

The average gas price in Metro Vancouver just set a new record, and it's not a good time to fill up your tank.

If you pull up to the pump today, you might be pretty shocked by the amount you have to pay.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc gas prices

BC Gas Prices Are On The Rise & You'll Want To Avoid Filling Up In These Areas

Vancouver is up by 5 cents a litre in the last two days ⛽

Photopal604 | Dreamstime

Vancouver gas prices are up by 5 cents a litre in the last two days alone, which is a pretty steep rise.

On November 23, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre, but that's predicted to climb to 162.9 cents a litre by November 25, according to Gas Wizard.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc gas prices

Gas Prices In BC Are Skyrocketing In 1 City This Week & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Ouch!

oleg19761977 | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Vancouver are up 7 cents a litre compared to several days ago — a staggering increase in comparison to the rest of the province.

In Vancouver, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre on November 5 but, according to Gas Wizard, that same litre of gas is expected to cost 164.9 cents by November 11.

Keep ReadingShow less