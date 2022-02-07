Sections

Vancouver Gas Prices Set To Hit 200 Cents A Litre Today & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Premium gas is predicted to surpass the $2-mark!

Vancouver Editor
Photopal604 | Dreamstime

Vancouver gas prices are predicted to soar to just over 200 cents a litre for premium gas and near all-time highs of 175.9 cents a litre for regular gas.

These prices are expected to be the highest in Canada for Monday, sitting well above Toronto's regular gas price of 159.9 cents a litre and premium price of 184.9 cents a litre, according to the Gas Wizard website.

On Monday, February 7, Vancouver premium gas prices are set to hit 201.9 cents a litre — but don't worry, there is cheaper gas out there in the province.

If you aren’t in the city, it might be worth going a bit out of the way for some cheaper gas.

In Kelowna B.C., regular gas is going to be a pretty reasonable 159.9 cents a litre.

In Kamloops, it's expected to reach 163.9 cents a litre — which is still better than Vancouver at least. If you're driving by these areas, it may be worth making a pit stop.

In Alberta, filling your tank is going to cost much less, with Calgary's regular gas price going to 147.9 cents a litre on February 7.

B.C. might beat out Alberta in a lot of ways, but gas prices are not one of them.

The gas prices in Vancouver seem even more shocking, given that it was much lower right before the weekend. On Friday, premium gas in the city was priced at 195.9 cents a litre, and regular at 171.9 cents a litre.

Hopefully, you made a stop at the gas station before the weekend hit.

