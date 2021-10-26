You Won’t Be Able To Buy A Gas-Powered Car In BC Soon & Here Is The Big Plan
B.C. just announced their next phase of climate action, and part of it means that soon you won't be able to buy a gas-powered car.
The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 outlines the steps that are going to be taken to reach the province's climate goals. In a press conference on Monday, Premier John Horgan announced that the next phase of the plan is accelerating.
This new plan moves up the goal of zero-emission cars five years sooner than the previous goal of 2040, now in line with the Canada-wide plan.
This means that by 2035, you won't be able to get a gas-powered car, so you can say goodbye to paying expensive gas prices.
The plan also has actions that address pricing carbon pollution, industrial methane emissions, the oil and gas royalty system, public transit, and support for innovation. In the press conference, officials pointed to the ongoing storms, previous wildfires, and potential flooding B.C. is facing due to climate change.
According to a press release, the plan "accelerates measures in B.C.'s continent-leading climate plan that has been proven effective and introduces new ideas to help B.C. achieve the Paris emissions reduction targets for 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050."
The roadmap includes a series of actions that the government is taking, including "a nation-leading adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2030 and 100% ZEVs by 2035," according to the press release.
