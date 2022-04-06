You Can Claim Up To $100K From The BC Government If You Buy An Electric Vehicle & Here's How
You could be eligible for a huge rebate. 🚗
If you have been thinking of purchasing an electric vehicle, it may help to know that the Government of B.C. will allow you to claim back up to a whopping $100,000.
The province wants to reduce the amount of gas emissions and make driving a vehicle more affordable. It says that zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) can help save the average B.C. driver between $1,800 to $2,500 per year.
To encourage citizens and businesses to purchase those vehicles, the province's Go Electric rebate program offers people up to $8,000 depending on the make and model of the vehicle they purchased.
In addition to this, the province also has the Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive Program allowing more individuals as well as businesses to be eligible for a rebate of up to $100,000.
Rebates available for individuals
Motorcycle: $2,000.
A low-speed vehicle: $2,000 to $5,000 dependant on battery capacity.
Rebates available for businesses, nonprofits, or public sector organizations
Motorcycle: $2,000.
A low-speed vehicle: $2,000 to $5,000 dependant on battery capacity.
Cargo e-bikes: $1,700.
Utility vehicles: $2,000.
On-road medium or heavy duty vehicle: $100,000 or 33% of the purchase price, whichever is lower. For eligible tourism operators, a maximum: $100,000 or 66% of the purchase price, whichever is lower.
Airport and ports speciality vehicles: $20,000 for vehicles worth less than $300,000, according to a manufacturer's suggested retail price. Rebates of $50,000 for vehicles worth more than $300,000 according to a manufacturer's suggested retail price.
Rebates available to the tourism industry
Rebates apply to the medium or heavy duty vehicle category. It applies to accommodation providers (but not vacation rentals), activities including tours and activity providers, attractions, and tourism operators with a business listing on Trip Advisor.
More details on eligibility and how to claim your rebate can be found on the Clean BC Go Electric website.
It's all part of the CleanBC action plan "to strengthen the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act to require light-duty vehicle sales to be 26% ZEV by 2026, 90% by 2030 and 100% by 2035, five years ahead of the original target," according to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.
The province said it is the first jurisdiction in the world to adopt a 100% zero-emission vehicles law.
"The switch to electric vehicles for personal and commercial use means less carbon and air pollution, a cleaner environment, and lower fuel and maintenance costs for the growing number of ZEV users," said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.