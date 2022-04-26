ICBC Is Changing Its License Plate Sticker Rules & You Can Renew Your Insurance Online Soon
These are big changes! 🚙
ICBC is bringing some changes for B.C. drivers next month, like ditching license plate stickers and offering online self renewals for insurance.
After of May 1, you won't need to display a licence plate sticker in B.C., to show you have valid insurance.
Instead of using stickers, ICBC is investing in the Automated Licence Plate Recognition program, which helps police "detect unlawful, unlicensed and uninsured drivers," the BC government website said.
Also starting on May 1, eligible customers will be able to renew their personal ICBC insurance policy on a computer, tablet or mobile device.
You can actually renew your insurance up to 44 days before the expiration — so some drivers might already be eligible for online renewal — if their policy expires on or after May 1.
Basically, you can say goodbye to the long lines at the ICBC office.
A few other things are also getting a bit easier starting on May 1.
The government website added that customers will be able to "renew their current personal auto insurance coverage, change their address, apply for discounts, update the drivers listed on their policy and modify how they use their vehicle," all online.
All of that said, there will still be some instances you may need to visit an ICBC office.
New insurance policies, lapsed policies, mid-term changes, cancellations, leased vehicles, motorcycles, motorhomes, temporary operation permits, collector vehicles, and fleet or commercial policies, will all need to be dealt with by an ICBC broker — not online.
It also added that you will also not be able to make any changes to option coverages online either. This will need to be done with a broker either over the phone or in person.