NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

BC Liquor Stores Are Rationing Alcohol Because Of A Strike & It's 'Effective Immediately'

Customers can buy "no more than three of any individual item per day."

Western Canada Editor
BC Liquor Store.

BC. Liquor Store.

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Government BC Liquor stores are going to be rationing the amount of alcohol products that customers can buy in one transaction, effective immediately.

The limit on alcohol quantity being purchased is because of the British Columbia General Employees' Union's (BCGEU) strike, "which is shutting down BC’s vital liquor distribution warehouses," said the Alliance of Beverage Licensees of BC in a press release on August 19.

The group added that until further notice, all customers can only purchase up to three of the same item per day. The exception to the new rule is beer, both import and domestic. The rule applies to all other alcoholic products, including those sold in packs.

Pubs, restaurants, and bars are not exempted from the rationing restrictions.

There has been no announcement of an end date to the rationing yet, but the ABLE BC did say that it "will remain in place until the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) distribution centres resume operations."

"This ongoing labour dispute is now causing serious and unacceptable disruptions to BC’s liquor and cannabis industries," they added.

The group made it clear that they are not advising private liquor stores in B.C. to implement the same changes.

On the same day, BC LIQUOR also released a statement and said that "the implementation of modest quantity limits is intended to support the availability of liquor products for hospitality and retail customers while the LDB’s distribution centres continue to be impacted by job action."

BCGEU members at the Liquor Distribution Branch began taking job action on August 15, putting up picket lines at multiple BC LDB distribution locations in the province, after the Public Service Agency "invited the union back to the bargaining table" following lengthy negotiation, according to a statement by the union.

The BCGEU affirms that they "are ready to return to the table when [the] employer demonstrates that they are able to meet [the] demands" of "a deal which provides appropriate cost of living protection for [the] wages."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...