People In BC Can Now Claim Up To $9K For Buying An Electric Vehicle & Here's How
The B.C. government announced a $1,000 increase for some rebates.
The B.C. government just boosted the maximum rebate amount that someone can get when they buy an electric vehicle (EV) to make them more accessible options.
With the increase and existing federal incentives, people in B.C. could take home up to $9,000 when they buy an EV, so if you were on the fence, this might just be your sign to do it.
In a press release on August 2, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation said the maximum provincial rebate for buying or leasing battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles and long-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles has now increased from $3,000 to $4,000.
For lower-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the maximum rebate increased from $1,500 to $2,000.
The release said in order "to ensure that EV rebates are available for people and families who need them most, eligibility for a rebate will be based on individual or household income levels."
Someone who earns up to $80,000, or has a household income of $125,000, is eligible for the maximum rebate amounts.
People with annual incomes between $80,001 and $100,000 and those with household incomes between $125,001 and $165,000, are eligible for rebates ranging from $500 to $2,000. The amount of the rebate will vary based on the income level and what kind of EV is bought.
Someone who makes more than $100,000, or with a household income over $165,000, is not eligible for the provincial electric vehicle rebates.
In addition to the increased rebates, the province has expanded what vehicles are eligible for them.
For full-size and compact cars, the price cap for rebate eligibility is still at a maximum of $55,000 but for larger electric vehicles like minivans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, the release said the cap has been set at a maximum retail price of $70,000.
On top of being able to get up to $4,000 from the provincial government rebates, British Columbians can also take home up to $5,000 from the federal government through the iZEV rebate.
Battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and longer-range plug-in hybrid vehicles are eligible for the $5,000 incentive from the federal government. Shorter-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are eligible for $2,500.
To qualify for the federal incentives, passenger cars must cost less than $55,000, but higher-priced versions of some vehicles are also eligible.
According to the Canadian government, "the incentive will be applied at the point-of-sale by the dealership."
For the B.C. government rebate, you can apply online, and then the rebate can be applied at the dealership when you purchase a vehicle.