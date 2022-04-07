A Commercial Helicopter Crashed Near A Village In BC & The Pilot Was Killed
An investigation to establish the cause of the crash has begun.
An investigation to establish the cause of a helicopter crash on Vancouver Island, which claimed the life of its pilot, has begun.
Sayward RCMP said the helicopter crashed in a remote area of Sayward, situated in northern Vancouver Island between Campbell River and Port McNeill.
RCMP said the helicopter was transporting wood moments before it had crashed north of Sayward along the Johnstone Strait.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified and a Search and Rescue team from the Canadian Forces base in Comox was sent to the scene, where the pilot was found deceased.
Police said that no other passengers were travelling on the aircraft.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said that it is also investigating the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson added: "The TSB is deploying a team of investigators following a collision with terrain of a helicopter near Sayward, B.C. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence."
#TSBAir is deploying a team of investigators following a collision with terrain of a helicopter near Sayward, BC. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence http://ow.ly/YRXf50ICnzk— TSB of Canada (@TSB of Canada) 1649276689
The RCMP said it is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board, and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.
They are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen what happened, to contact the Sayward RCMP at 250-282-5522.