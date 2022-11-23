The Feds Are Selling A Ton Of Super Cheap Cars In BC & Alberta Right Now (PHOTOS)
Looking for some new wheels? 👀
The Government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of used vehicles in B.C. and Alberta, and you could snag one for a steal of a deal — if someone doesn't outbid you, of course.
GCSurplus auctions off a ton of different items including anything from books, jewelry and clothes to secondhand cars and boats, and they often go for cheap.
Keep in mind, though, some do come with issues. It's important to review any mechanical or cosmetic issues before purchasing to see if it's worth putting extra money into or if you can fix it yourself.
So, whether you are searching for your first car or are just looking for a new pair of wheels, here are a few vehicles you can buy through the government right now.
2008 Nissan Rogue S FWD
2008 Nissan Rogue S FWD.
Minimum bid: $1,800.00
Details: This Nissan Rogue comes at a cheap price, but it does have a few minor hiccups. The car runs well but does need a boost to start.
It has a damaged windshield wiper, and a missing hood prop rod and the tire pressure light is on.
Location: Langley, B.C.
Auction ends: November 24, 2022
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer.
Minimum bid: $8,500
Details: This car comes with a keyless entry and tow hitch receiver. The seats in the vehicle are a bit stained and there are a few dents and scratches, but otherwise, the vehicle runs fine.
There is also no history regarding the overall condition of the vehicle.
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Auction ends: November 24, 2022
2014 Ford F-250 SD 4X4
2014 Ford F-250 SD 4X4.
Minimum bid: $5,000
Details: This vehicle has never been registered and it comes with a few mechanical issues. The truck will require a boost to start, both the tailgate and front bumper are missing, and there are a few holes in the dash with disconnected switches.
If you are familiar with cars and want to use this for parts or fix it up, it could be a great deal.
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Auction ends: November 29, 2022
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
Minimum bid: $24,000
Details: This fairly new pickup truck runs fine and only has a few minor issues to point out. The tire pressure light is on, it needs a new battery and needs a boost to start.
The exterior of the vehicle has a little bit of rust, a few scratches and paint chips.
It comes with child-safety door locks, power door locks and a spare tire.
Location: Langley, B.C.
Auction ends: November 29, 2022
2017 Ford Explorer
2017 Ford Explorer.
Minimum bid: $13,350
Details: This Ford Explorer starts and runs fine. The issues with it are a few stained seats, scratches and some paint chips.
The vehicle also comes with a spare tire and roof racks.
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Auction ends: November 24, 2022
2013 Dodge Journey
2013 Dodge Journey.
Minimum bid: $6,500
Details: If you've been looking for a cheap minivan, this might just be it. The car comes equipped with child-safety doors locks and airbags.
The vehicle runs pretty well but may require a boost to start. There are also a few dents, paint chips and some rust on the exterior of the van.
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Auction ends: November 24, 2022