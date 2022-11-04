The Feds Are Selling Super Cheap Cars In Canada & There Are Loads Of Options (PHOTOS)
Get your bids in!
The government is auctioning a number of vehicles right now and it may be possible to get your hands on a really cheap car in Canada that's still great quality.
That is, of course, if your bid is the highest on the site.
On the GCSurplus website, the government auctions off some weird, wacky and costly items that usually sell for much less than their actual value.
The items can be anything from luxury clothes to crates of dog toys and, in this specific case, some pretty great second-hand cars.
So, to help guide you through the ongoing auction, here are some of the best cars and vehicles currently going for low and low.
It's also important to note that you'll have to pick up these vehicles in person and none of them have had an in-depth mechanical overview, so they could have some unknown issues.
2016 Subaru Impreza
2016 Subaru Impreza.
Starting Bid: $2,000
Details: This car is up for grabs and might be worth checking out, especially if you have a bit of mechanical know-how.
The only known issue with this car is that it requires a jump to start, so it's likely a new battery is needed.
Location: Oromocto, NB
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
2013 Chrysler 200 Touring
2013 Chrysler 200 Touring.
Starting Bid: $4,000
Details: One of the best quality vehicles up for auction currently, this car has no major known issues. There is some paint peeling, dents and scratches, but for the most part, all the listed issues are cosmetic.
The tires also need to be replaced, but it's still not a bad deal for that price.
Location: Petawawa, ON
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid.
Starting Bid: $4,000
Details: Looking to save money on a car, as well as on gas? If so, putting a bid on this hybrid might be the right move.
There are a few caveats for this one though.
It's never been registered provincially because it was a vehicle used in the Department of National Defence— so you won't be able to drive it off the lot, and it'll require a full inspection to be registered.
But, other than that, the only known issues are some dents, rust spots and scratches.
Location: Montreal, QC
Auction ends: November 10, 2022
2018 Subaru Legacy
2018 Subaru Legacy.
Starting Bid: $17,400
Details: While this vehicle might have the highest minimum bid on the website, it's also one of the newest.
It has a fair amount of cosmetic issues, as well as a check engine light on, but other than that, this might be a great option.
Especially because there are no bids on it at the time of writing.
Location: Ottawa, ON
Auction ends: November 9, 2022
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
Starting Bid: $12,000
Details: For those looking for a heavy duty vehicle to haul, lug and tow, this is a great option. This truck is up for grabs and seems to only need a deep clean to be road-ready.
The listing says it runs just fine, plus it only has a little over 16,000 kilometres on the clock.
But, an "interior cleaning is required" and it "has an odour" so things aren't all good.
But still, not too shabby for that price.
Location: North York, ON
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
2009 Ford F-250 SD XL
2009 Ford F-250 SD XL.
Starting Bid: $10,000
Details: Another option for those looking for a bit more hauling power. This truck has no bids on it at the time of writing, but likely needs a new battery as well as some other mechanical fixes.
However, other than that it just needs a bit of TLC and you could be ripping around in it soon.
Location: North York, ON
Auction ends: November 7, 2022
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Starting Bid: $7,500
Details: And if you're more likely to be hauling people than things, this minivan might be your best option.
There don't seem to be a lot of issues with it, just some scratches, dents, and scrapes throughout the interior and on the exterior. The listing says it runs, so this is honestly not a bad choice.
Location: Langley, BC
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
Happy bidding and good luck!