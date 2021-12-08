The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Seized Items In Canada & Here's What You Can Get
There's everything from cars and tires to designer clothing and watches! 💰
Step aside, eBay! The Government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of items that have been either seized or forfeited and you can bid on all sorts of random stuff.
The GCSurplus is a platform where government entities sell assets it no longer uses, including furniture, cars, boats and more, as well as forfeited goods from law enforcement agencies such as jewelry, collectors’ items and designer products.
While there is a lot of junk for sale, naturally, there are also some hidden gems. Those who are willing to dig through the site can even find one-of-a-kind goodies or mega bargains, including brand-name items at a fraction of their usual price.
Here’s a little look at what’s up for grabs across Canada right now:
Ford pickup
Starting bid: $19,100
Details: This brightly-coloured pickup is Ford’s F-250 SD model and is from 2011. According to the listing description, it does have a few issues, but it could be a steal for somebody who knows what they’re doing when it comes to repairs and maintenance.
Auction ends: December 8, 2021
Nike Air Jordans
Starting bid: $120
Details: These men's Nike Air Jordans are also listed on the site in multiple sizes, including in kid's sizes! While they aren’t super, super cheap, they are in original packaging and are unused. The prices vary for each pair, depending on the size.
Auction ends: December 13, 2021
Dolce & Gabbana Top
Starting bid: $700
Details: This Dolce & Gabbana corset peplum tank top is pretty jazzy and while the current bid is $0 and it does have a "small tear," the feds are hoping to get at least $700 for it. Although that seems pretty pricey, it is a premium brand and this item could be a rare one!
Auction ends: December 20, 2021
Aluminium boat
Starting bid: $1,000
Details: If you’ve been dreaming of getting your hands on a 2003 Fisher aluminum boat, you’re in luck! This one is 15 feet long and comes with a trailer, too. The listing says both have dents, scratches and rust though, and it warns that they may require some repairs.
Auction ends: December 13, 2021
Luxury watch
Starting bid: $2,400
Details: This TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 watch, which is currently located in Montreal, is already proving to be a hit with bidders online. “This item was forfeited to the Crown,” the listing explains, so it may have unknown defects or require repairs.
Auction ends: December 8, 2021
Lululemon jacket
Starting bid: $100
Details: This blue lululemon Cloud Crush Jacket comes in a size 6 and is pretty much brand new with the original tags. A similar-looking coat on this lululemon fan site has an original price of $228. Eek!
Auction ends: December 9, 2021
Zara Wallets
Starting bid: $50
Details: Cross your dad, brother, grandpa and uncle off your Christmas list all at once by purchasing four Zara wallets for the price of just one. They’re brand new and packaged too, so you don’t need to worry about any potential issues.
Auction ends: December 9, 2021
Office furniture
Starting bid: $0
Details: If you’re working from home these days and need office furniture, the feds have got you covered. There are so many desks, chairs, filing cabinets, storage drawers and more on the GCSurplus site, and a bunch start as cheap as $5.
Auction ends: December 9, 2021
Tires
Starting bid: $0
Details: If you need some brand new tires for your vehicle, or at least new-ish tires, have you considered checking the GCSurplus? You just never know!
Auction ends: December 15, 2021
10 boat paddles
Starting bid: $0
Details: How could you resist bidding on these, Canada? Seriously?
Auction ends: December 15, 2021
- The Government of Canada Is Auctioning Off A Ton Of Cheap Items ... ›
- 9 Canada Government Surplus Items That You Can Actually Buy ... ›