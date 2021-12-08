Trending Tags

The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Seized Items In Canada & Here's What You Can Get

There's everything from cars and tires to designer clothing and watches! 💰

The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Seized Items In Canada & Here's What You Can Get
GCSurplus

Step aside, eBay! The Government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of items that have been either seized or forfeited and you can bid on all sorts of random stuff.

The GCSurplus is a platform where government entities sell assets it no longer uses, including furniture, cars, boats and more, as well as forfeited goods from law enforcement agencies such as jewelry, collectors’ items and designer products.

While there is a lot of junk for sale, naturally, there are also some hidden gems. Those who are willing to dig through the site can even find one-of-a-kind goodies or mega bargains, including brand-name items at a fraction of their usual price.

Here’s a little look at what’s up for grabs across Canada right now:

Ford pickup

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $19,100

Details: This brightly-coloured pickup is Ford’s F-250 SD model and is from 2011. According to the listing description, it does have a few issues, but it could be a steal for somebody who knows what they’re doing when it comes to repairs and maintenance.

Auction ends: December 8, 2021

Check it out

Nike Air Jordans

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $120

Details: These men's Nike Air Jordans are also listed on the site in multiple sizes, including in kid's sizes! While they aren’t super, super cheap, they are in original packaging and are unused. The prices vary for each pair, depending on the size.

Auction ends: December 13, 2021

Check it out

Dolce & Gabbana Top

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $700

Details: This Dolce & Gabbana corset peplum tank top is pretty jazzy and while the current bid is $0 and it does have a "small tear," the feds are hoping to get at least $700 for it. Although that seems pretty pricey, it is a premium brand and this item could be a rare one!

Auction ends: December 20, 2021

Check it out

Aluminium boat

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $1,000

Details: If you’ve been dreaming of getting your hands on a 2003 Fisher aluminum boat, you’re in luck! This one is 15 feet long and comes with a trailer, too. The listing says both have dents, scratches and rust though, and it warns that they may require some repairs.

Auction ends: December 13, 2021

Check it out

Luxury watch

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $2,400

Details: This TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 watch, which is currently located in Montreal, is already proving to be a hit with bidders online. “This item was forfeited to the Crown,” the listing explains, so it may have unknown defects or require repairs.

Auction ends: December 8, 2021

Check it out

Lululemon jacket

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $100

Details: This blue lululemon Cloud Crush Jacket comes in a size 6 and is pretty much brand new with the original tags. A similar-looking coat on this lululemon fan site has an original price of $228. Eek!

Auction ends: December 9, 2021

Check it out

Zara Wallets

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $50

Details: Cross your dad, brother, grandpa and uncle off your Christmas list all at once by purchasing four Zara wallets for the price of just one. They’re brand new and packaged too, so you don’t need to worry about any potential issues.

Auction ends: December 9, 2021

Check it out

Office furniture

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $0

Details: If you’re working from home these days and need office furniture, the feds have got you covered. There are so many desks, chairs, filing cabinets, storage drawers and more on the GCSurplus site, and a bunch start as cheap as $5.

Auction ends: December 9, 2021

Check it out

Tires

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $0

Details: If you need some brand new tires for your vehicle, or at least new-ish tires, have you considered checking the GCSurplus? You just never know!

Auction ends: December 15, 2021

Check it out

10 boat paddles

GCSurplus

Starting bid: $0

Details: How could you resist bidding on these, Canada? Seriously?

Auction ends: December 15, 2021

Check it out

