The Government Is Auctioning Off So Many Random Seized Items & Here's What You Can Get
You can buy a Dior bag or a car for cheap! 😲
Get out your wallets! The Government of Canada is auctioning off so many items, so if you're looking for some designer threads, a minivan, or even a giant spool of rope, they may have what you're after.
The federal government has items up for auction on their GCSurplus platform on an ongoing basis. The goods range from surplus products the feds are trying to get rid of, to things that have been "forfeited" to provincial or federal law enforcement.
Taking a look through the site, you'll see that there is a whole lot of interesting and random stuff for sale.
Here's a quick look at some of the biggest bargains you can bid on right now.
Hotdog roller/cooker
Starting Bid: $300
Details: Have you ever seen these hotdog rollers at your local convenience store and thought "Wow, I wish I could have this machine and have hotdogs constantly rolling at my house?"
Well, now's the time to live that dream because this hotdog cooker is up for grabs.
Auction ends: March 1, 2022
Dior saddle bag
Starting bid: $1,800
Details: While this fashionable bag is a "forfeited" item, it doesn't forfeit any style. The luxury bag is inspired by a saddle and, if bought brand new, could cost you up to $5,000.
So, the minimum bid on this fashion accessory is actually a pretty good deal.
Auction ends: February 25, 2022
A loader
Starting bid: $10,000
Details: If you're in need of some major construction, this loader could be what you're after.
The 1999 Case 621 C Loader has a lot of issues such as an "unknown transmission issue" and a "dead battery," but, with a little TLC, this puppy could be a very worthy addition to anyone's heavy machinery collection.
Auction ends: March 1, 2022
Two giant spools of rope
Starting bid: $50
Details: "Oh boy, if only I had two giant spools of nylon cord, then all my life's problems would be solved," said you, probably.
These big old spools of fibrous nylon cord should be about 478 metres long and have a litany of uses at home, at work or basically anywhere.
Auction ends: February 28, 2022
A used bike
Starting bid: $1,000
Details: This Orbea bike looks pretty sick. It has shocks, suspension, wheels, and handlebars: all the things you need for a top bike experience.
It'd a forfeited item and all buyers are required to take on the responsibility of shipping it or picking it up themselves.
Auction ends: February 28, 2022
A minivan
Starting bid: $4,000
Details: This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan has around 130,000 km on it, so it still has a whole lot of drive left.
According to the listing, the car does need a bit of work as there are some minor scuffs and things that need cleaning.
It's also not currently running due to a battery issue and problems with the engine turning over. Nothing the mechanically-minded probably can't figure out, though.
Auction Ends: February 28, 2022
Puma Sneakers
Starting bid: $30
Details: Spring is coming, which means that you might be thinking about what new shoes you're going to sport.
Lucky for you, these forfeited size 9.5 Puma Muse X-2s might come "dusty or creased," but you can get them for a nice price. Plus, they are genuinely super cool-looking.
Auction ends: February 28, 2022
A Gucci ring
Starting bid: $90
Details: This forfeited luxury ring is perfect for lovers of the famous Italian designer.
It's decked out with sterling silver and comes with a beautiful green pouch and box. "Blind for love" is etched on it, as well as the iconic double G Gucci logo. It goes for over $350 usually, so at its current price it's a steal!
Auction ends: February 25, 2022
A DNA Sequencer
Starting bid: $1,000
Details: Phew, just when you thought you had to buy a brand new DNA sequencer!
This Applied Biosystems 3130 Genetic Analyzer DNA Sequencer is used in scientific and medical labs, but if you really wanted to, you could get it for your own home. It's being sold as is and it might require "unknown parts," however it was functional when removed from service.
Auction ends: February 25, 2022
A Skidoo
Starting bid: $1,100
Details: It's never a bad time to buy a snowmobile, especially when it's at a modest price. This 2010 Skandic 550 Wide Track Skidoo is in alright shape, with some aesthetic issues and a missing battery being the biggest immediate issue. But, the listing does say that an in-depth mechanical inspection hasn't taken place, so be aware of issues cropping up if you opt to grab this bad boy.
Auction ends: March 1, 2022