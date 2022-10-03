The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Horses & You Could Own A Former RCMP Steed
A horse is easier on gas. 🐎
If the price of gas in Canada is getting you down, how about switching up your main source of transportation?
As of October 3, the government is going to be auctioning off RCMP-bred horses on their online auction site, GCSurplus.
As of Monday, horses Pace, Lance, Marina, Oceana, Chief, Otis, Natcho, Tattoo, Tempo and Trooper are up for sale on the site.
The animals vary in age with the oldest, Chief, being 17 and the youngest, Tempo, Tattoo, and Trooper, being only 1 year old.
Each horse came out of the RCMP's breeding program, which trains horses for the police force's Musical Ride – a show put on by mounties where the horses trot and move in formation.
Some of the horses being auctioned off are steeds that did not meet the program's "strict requirements," but still are perfect for equestrian sports like show jumping, dressage and more.
But not all of them come with the same experience. In fact, Chief has had a long career, appearing in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and 90th birthday celebration, as well as seven tours in the Musical Ride.
The horses are going to be up for auction until October 13, but there is the possibility of the deadline being extended to allow for more bidding.
And, given that these come from a quite prestigious breeding and training program, you can expect to pay a pretty penny for one.
Bidding on the horses starts at $2,000, with all of the proceeds of the auction going back into the Musical Ride breeding program.
If you're looking for a horse to call your own, you can set up a GCSurplus account to begin participating in the auction, as well as set up email notifications to stay on top of the potentially heated bidding war.
So, if you're a horse lover with money burning a hole in your pocket, don't say "neigh" to this opportunity.