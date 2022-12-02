The Feds Are Auctioning Off So Much Random Stuff, Including Squishmallows & Xbox Shoes
Some of these items are wild! 👇
If you're looking for deals on unique and exciting items, checking out the Canadian government auction is a good bet.
The government is always auctioning off random surplus and forfeited items on the GCSurplus website.
In the past, they've sold things from cars to horses, and everything in between.
And given that the government is receiving forfeited items all the time, it's not uncommon to see some truly extraordinary and weird items for auction on the website.
From comic books to luxury home decor items to expensive clothing, here's a look at some of the wild things that are currently on sale on the site.
Assorted Comic Books
A bunch of comic books.
Starting Bid: $125
Details: Attention, comic collectors! This pile of comic books is excellent for anyone who likes comics outside of the Marvel and DC world.
There are issues on everything from Top Dog to Heathcliff to Fraggle Rock within this collection.
There are 27 issues in total, with some great vintage, family-friendly editions. So, if you are looking for nostalgia, this is your moment!
Auction ends: December 2
Four Squishmallows
Four Squishmallows.
Starting Bid: $50
Details: Looking for a cuddly companion? These trendy plush toys are soft, cute and currently on sale.
This lot has three cows in varying colours and what looks like a tiny teal Yeti. Whatever it is, it's pretty adorable.
Auction ends: December 2
A $50 Pre-Paid Visa Card
The prepaid Visa Card.
Starting Bid: $25
Details: A bit of a head-scratcher!
This prepaid VISA card for $50 is up for grabs right now and is definitely a good deal. After all, you're essentially paying less than $50 to get $50.
You just have to hope that the bids don't get too close to that amount, or else it becomes less and less appealing. Because then, when you factor in travel costs and time to pick it up, who knows if you're even saving money at that point?
Auction ends: December 5
Medicom Toy Jean Michel Basquiat BE@RBRICK Figurine
The full figurine.
Starting Bid: $500
Details: These figurines seem to populate the homes of the newly rich and have become a very trendy home decor item over the last decade.
These BE@RBRICK figurines can sell for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
When you factor in New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's touches and the fact that it's in original packaging, this could be a good deal, even at such a high price.
Auction ends: December 7
Xbox x Adidas Shoes
The XBOX shoes and the accompanying controller.
Starting Bid: $75
Details: Some things just work better together, and Xbox and Adidas are definitely a good example.
This shoe and game controller combo comes in a special gift box and is perfect for the gamer in your life. Or, if you've been in the market for some green kicks, this could be your moment.
Auction ends: December 7
An Andy Warhol Soup Can Skateboard Deck
The deck of the Warhol inspired skateboard.
Starting Bid: $110
Details: Another piece inspired by a New York artist!
This Andy Warhol Soup Can skateboard deck is a fun piece of home decor.
Or, if you want to do something really wild, you could always attach wheels and ride it.
It does come with a wall mount and is still in its original packaging. So do with it what you want.
Auction ends: December 7
Assorted saxophones
A bunch of saxophones in their boxes.
Starting Bid: $300
Details: Ever wanted to learn the intro of "Careless Whisper?" Well, this might be your chance.
This lot has 17 saxophones as well as one clarinet. They are being "sold for parts" so there's no indication whether they are usable, but in the right hands, they definitely have value.
Auction ends: December 7
There you have it, Canada!
If you see anything you like, get bidding!