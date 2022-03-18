The Government Is Auctioning Off Cheap Things In Ontario & A Car Is Going For Under $7K
Anyone looking for a 2014 Ford Explorer?
The Government of Canada is auctioning a bunch of things for a pretty good price in Ontario, and some of it also includes a reasonably priced car.
GCSurplus offers a slew of good deals to all Canadians who love to score whopping discounts on a variety of goods.
The government-run auction site has a bunch of things Ontarians can place their bids on from an affordable diamond ring to a decently priced treadmill (and so much more.)
Apple MacBook A1990 Pro 15-inch - Space Grey
A 15-inch Apple MacBook on auction at GCSurplus.
Current bid: $2,000
Details: If you're looking for a brand new laptop, well, this MacBook Pro on GCSurplus has never been used before and it's going for less than some of the laptops at the Apple store.
This space grey laptop is still in its original packaging and comes equipped with a touch bar and touch ID, and a 2.6 GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 with 9 MB shared L3 cache. A note to the buyer that the Apple product hasn't been tested by GCSurplus, and all sales are final for the laptop, too.
Auction ends: March 23 at 2:11 p.m. EST
2014 Ford Explorer
A white 2014 Ford Explorer on auction at GCSurplus.
Current bid: $6,875
Details: This eight-year-old car is looking for a new driver to take it out for a spin all the way back to its new home.
But, there are quite a few issues to consider before placing a bet on this car.
Not only does the car creak when it turns, but the muffler and catalytic converter need to be replaced, the A/C needs to be serviced (or repaired), there is some loose wiring in the panels around the gear shift, and the steering gear isn't operating properly. Plus, the tire tread is low and may need to be replaced, and the brakes may require some servicing.
The car also has some scratches and dents, the headlights are "foggy", there's velcro on the windshield, and its missing headrests in the back row (and also missing the third row of seats.)
Auction ends: March 24, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EST
A Landice Pro Sports Treadmill
A Landice Pro Sports Treadmill up for auction on GCSurplus.
Current bid: $305
Details: Treadmills can cost a pretty penny, but this treadmill that's up for auction is practically a steal for what you could be shelling out.
Anyone who cops this home-gym staple will be responsible to make their own pick-up arrangements.
Auction ends: March 23 at 2:25 p.m. EST
Two Tone 14K Yellow Diamond Ring
A two-tone diamond ring up for auction on GCSurplus.
Current bid: $1,525
Details: There's a diamond ring up for grabs on the government's auction site. This two-toned diamond ring is encrusted with 30 round brilliant cut diamonds with a white gold band. If you're wondering how many carats the diamonds are, well, all together it's 3.03.
Just a couple of notes to interested buyers, one of the stones is loose and another has a large fracture.
Auction ends: April 7 at 2:54 p.m. EST
Lot of Funko Pop Scrubs Collectables
Four Funko Pops modelled after the TV Show Scrubs on auction at GCSurplus.
Current bid: $30
Details: Calling all Scrubs fans: you can cop four Funko Pops that (are meant to) look like Dr. Cox, Elliot, Turk and J.D. from the show.
Each Funko Pop is still in its original packaging, though there may be some wear and tear on the boxes. So, if some damage to the packaging is a deal-breaker for you, then you might want to keep looking since you can't check out the goodies before you buy them.
Auction ends: March 24 at 11:46 a.m. EST
Black and Decker 0.9 Cubic Feet Portable Washing Machine
A portable washing machine up for auction.
Current bid: $227.50
Details: If you're fed up with the fact you don't have an ensuite washer and dryer at your apartment, well, the government is currently auctioning off this portable washing machine that could ease your laundry woes.
This small washing machine is still in its packaging, and while it's not been tested out, it does power on.
Auction ends: March 24 at 11:40 a.m. EST