The Government Of Canada Is Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Cool Items & Here's How You Can Bid
Got 20 friends who love skiing?
The Government of Canada is auctioning off unique, wild and interesting items all the time, from vehicles to clothing to items that just make you go "hmm?"
While there are often a good amount of miscellaneous and strange items up for sale, if you check regularly, you can find some unique and interesting items up for auction in Canada.
From items like collectable coins and sporting equipment to luxury jackets and fancy watches, there are always a bunch of really random (and sometimes surprising) things on the website.
The goods, which are often either surplus or have been forfeited to the federal government, regularly sell for an affordable price too.
And, it's incredibly easy to bid. All you need to do is create an account and you're off to the races.
The biggest catch is that you almost always need to figure out the transportation of what you buy, as the feds won't handle shipping for you. So, hopefully you've got a friend with a truck!
Here's a look at some of the cool items that are up for auction on the Government of Canada GCSurplus website right now.
A guitar
A Baron acoustic guitar.
What better time to start picking up the ol' git fiddle.
If music is your passion but you haven't gotten around to getting yourself a new instrument, this is a great chance to encourage some music out of your fingers.
With the minimum bid being only $150, it's a great steal for anyone hoping to live their Bob Dylan fantasy.
Minimum Bid: $150
Auction ends: June 30
American silver dollars
20 silver dollars in packaging.
Coin collectors will want to check this out.
This lot of American silver dollars is up for sale and is a really rare opportunity for anyone who loves old-school coinage.
It comes with 20 silver coins which date from years such as 1878, 1890, 1882 and more.
While the minimum bid on these historical items was only $100, the current bid has ballooned up to over $3,500.
A coveted item, that's for sure!
Minimum bid: $100
Auction ends: June 29
A broken quad
The quad sitting in an outside lot.
Ripping and riding through the dirt might be in your future if you place the winning bid on this sucker. Or, actually, maybe not.
This Can-Am Outlander quad had a bid of $205 at the time of writing. However, it might be hard to access for some as it's all the way up in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
But, if you can get to it, it has all the wonders of a quad that is completely unusable!
Heck, maybe you'll have a use for some parts?
Minimum bid: $200
Auction ends: July 1
A Kate Spade winter jacket
The Kate Spade jacket on a mannequin.
Fashion right from the federal government, like any good garment worth its weight in salt should be.
This "Midnight Wine" coloured winter coat by the iconic fashion brand Kate Spade is a size large.
Likely bought for several hundreds of dollars, there's a good chance you could get this at a pretty good discount.
So buyers, start your bidding!
There's never a better time to buy a winter jacket than the summer.
Minimum bid: $190
Auction ends: July 1
21 pairs of backcountry skis
All of the skis laid out side by side.
Cold weather and snow might bit a bit far off, but that gives you plenty of time to set up a backcountry skiing trip with 20 of your closest friends.
It will have to be a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bindings) event, unfortunately, as this lot of Rossignol skis are missing that crucial piece of equipment.
But, it's a stellar price for this much sporting equipment.
Time to start dreaming about shredding some powder.
Minimum bid: $250
Auction ends: July 5
Nespresso machine
The box of the Nespresso machine.
This close-to-brand-new coffee maker is currently going for a great price and would be a steal for any caffeine lover out there.
Going for nearly $400 brand new, this item is described as "unused" and still in its original packaging. Plus, the minimum bid is pretty reasonable.
There may be some tears and creases to the packaging, but honestly? That really ain't that bad.
Minimum bid: $175
Auction ends: July 4
A Hamilton watch
The face of the Hamilton watch.
Watch out for this, because it's a nice one.
With a value of at least thousands of dollars, this item is going for an absolutely amazing price. While yes, it's used and has "various marks and scratches," where else can you get a watch this valuable at this price?
Of course, the minimum bid is still super, super expensive and might be more than a lot of people's rents, but it's all relative.
If you're a rich freak for watches, this is the lot for you!
Minimum bid: $900
Auction ends: June 30