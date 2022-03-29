The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Seized Items & You Can Buy The Most Random Sh*t
Need 225 child-sized Puma track suits?
At any given moment, the Government of Canada is auctioning off a whole lot of surplus and seized items on the GCSurplus website. And, the items up for auction can be incredibly random.
Right now, they're selling everything from old clothes to random pieces of electronic equipment, which really makes you wonder about the story of how they ended up in the federal government's hands.
How do the feds end up selling comic-book themed figurines? Or, podcast merch? We'll probably never know, but what we do know is that it's all up for sale at some heavily discounted prices.
So, after combing through the government surplus auction site, here are some of the strangest, weirdest and most random items up for auction on the GCSurplus site.
200 dog toys
Dog toys.
Starting bid: $200
Do you have 200 dogs? Or maybe just one dog that really, really likes toys? Well, this lot of "200 dog toys" might be perfect for you. The unstuffed plush dog toys are of an unknown brand, but feature an internal squeaker like any dog toy worth its salt should have.
The toys are in an unused condition and are still in their original packaging, so no one will even know you bought them from the government.
Auction ends: April 7, 2022
A piano
An upright piano
Starting bid: $25
An absolutely killer price for a piano. It's a little worse for wear, thanks to a broken wheel and some dents and scratches. But, if you're near Dartmouth, Nova Scotia this might be your sign to pick up a new instrument.
Just be ready to pay for all the moving costs for this bad boy!
Auction ends: April 5, 2022
Merch from a hockey podcast
Gear from the podcast Spittin' Chiclets.
Starting bid: $100
This one is really confusing. The feds are auctioning off a whole bunch of hats and shirts that are branded with the logo for the popular hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets. These forfeited items include ten branded hats, nine pullovers and thirteen golf shirts.
Perfect for the podcast and hockey fan in your life? We're thinking yes.
Auction ends: April 1, 2022
10 pink tricycles
All of the tricycles in their boxes.
Starting bid: $150
All sorts of fun to be had with this one. With trikes still needing to be built, you'll be an expert at tricycle construction by the time you've put together all ten. This would be a perfect bundle for a large family, as well as anyone wanting to feel like the luckiest kid on the block.
You could even buy these, invite over nine of your closest friends and hold some races!
Auction ends: April 4, 2022
Batman Funk Pop figurines
The four Batman figurines.
Starting bid: $20
Fans of that caped crusader, this is the auction you're looking for. These 3 "collectable" Funko Pop figurines of Batman are great for any Batman fan, and presumably, are being auctioned off at a nice price.
Plus, if you buy them you'll be able to say the following sentence: "I bought Batman Funko Pops from the Canadian government," and to me? That's special.
Auction ends: April 1, 2022
A 13-foot canoe
The canoe.
Starting bid: $50
Outdoorsy-types, this one's for you. This canoe, while not a forfeited or seized item, is a great chance for you to start the Grizzly Adams life you've always dreamed of.
Paddle yourself the many beautiful lakes, rivers and streams out in Jasper, Alberta, – the town this canoe is located in.
However, the listing does say there are some dents and scratches and it might need repairs, so if you buy it, make sure it floats before getting in.
Auction ends: April 7, 2022
A big white van
The big white van.
Starting bid: $11,025
This van is merely a blank canvas for your imagination. Construct yourself a little moving home in the back of it! Paint the outside with the logo of your favourite classic rock band! Use it to help your friends move!
There's really no telling what adventures await in this sucker, so why not seize the opportunity?
Auction Ends: April 1, 2022, but may be extended.
Birkenstocks
Blue Birkenstock shoes.
Starting bid: $50
Birkenstocks are the name in casual and comfy shoes and these clog-like shoes look comfy AF.
These forfeited shoes are a US men's size 12, so all you out there with petite feet might be out of luck if these were your dream shoes.
Plus, they come with original packaging, which is described as "bent, torn and dusty."
Auction ends: April 1, 2022
A whole bunch of child-sized Puma tracksuits
One of the track suits.
Starting bid: $500
Have the most fitted out kid at school, or, if you're small enough, these could even be the comfiest $900 you could ever spend.
The forfeited lot has 225 child-sized Puma tracksuits of various sizes and colours. All in original packaging as well.
So, if a child in your life is needs some comfort in their life, this is the move. Unfortunately the child-sized thin gold chains are not included.
Auction ends: April 1, 2022