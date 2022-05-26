The Government Is Auctioning Off Tons Of Seized Items Right Now & Some Of Them Are So Random
Anyone looking for a car, a Kate Spade jacket, or even a fridge?
The government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of items random items and a lot of them are actually going for pretty decent prices.
On the GCSurplus website, you can find items for sale that have either been "forfeited" to the government or are government-owned.
And this strange combination of reasons for how items end up on the federal auction site means that there is a very interesting combination of high-end luxury goods and also a bunch of random things you would expect a government to have.
So, if you're in the market for a pearl necklace or some camping gear, here are some of the interesting items you can get that are currently up for auction.
2014 Subaru Outback
A 2014 Subaru Outback.
Starting Bid: $8,680.00
Details: This ride has only a few visible issues including a few dents, scratches and rusted metal. It apparently both runs and drives but the feds haven't given it a full-on inspection, so buyers beware!
Auction Ends: May 31, 2022
Camping gear
Camping Gear.
Starting bid: $100
Details: Perfect for the summer, this lot of camping gear includes tents, cots, and a whole bunch of stainless steel plates and cutlery. It has nearly everything you need to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
While the numbers of what's included in the lot aren't verified, based on the pictures, you probably will have enough tents for you and a few friends.
Auction Ends: May 31
Kate Spade jacket
Kate Spade Puffer Jacket.
Starting Bid: $70
Details: While winter might be over, that doesn't mean you can't start looking ahead to the season. This purple puffer jacket from the famous fashion brand starts at a stunningly cheap price.
The jacket is unused according to the listing which means this is a great deal for such a nice item!
Auction Ends: May 31
Pearl necklace
An Akoya pearl necklace.
Starting bid: $420
Details: Feel like you're living in the lap of luxury with a gorgeous pearl necklace by Akoya.
While the necklace is in a used condition according to the site, it's hard to imagine those 52 pearls are in bad shape. Along with the pearls, the beautiful forfeited necklace also has a 15-karat yellow-gold fish hook clasp. How luxurious!
Auction Ends: June 1
A signed Baltimore Ravens miniature helmet
Baltimore Ravens Mini Helmet.
Starting Bid: $35
Details: Football! Football! Football! This mini helmet for the Baltimore Ravens is reportedly signed by former player Jarret Johnson.
While it's hard to tell if it's a legitimate signature or a printed one, it still could be a big item for anyone who's a fan of the team.
Auction Ends: May 31
A Dylan Lex mesh chest plate/halter top
Dylan Lex top.
Starting Bid: $400
Details: It seems that the government is really on top of fashion trends! This mesh shirt from the brand Dylan Lex is a size medium to large.
Yes, it is a bit of a statement piece and that statement gets even more interesting when your summer fashion has been purchased from the Canadian government.
Auction Ends: June 1
A fridge
The fridge.
Starting Bid: $50
Details: A fridge is an essential item and getting one for a low, low price can be really awesome. With a starting bid of less than $100, how can you go wrong with this one?
The fridge is located in Hull, Quebec and was fully functional the last time it was in use. A real find if you're a deal hunter!
Auction Ends: June 1