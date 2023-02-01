The Government Is Auctioning Off Random Stuff Right Now & You Can Get Luxury Items For Cheap
The government of Canada is auctioning a number of items at the moment, and it can be a great place to get luxury stuff for cheap.
The items that are up for auction on the government website, GCSurplus, usually fall into one of three main categories.
The first is being surplus assets that the Canadian government is selling, the second is items that have been "forfeited" to federal or provincial police and the third being "large volume materials" like wood, textiles and more.
As a result, the items sold at government auctions can be quite varied — from luxury products to remote viewing equipment!
Here are some of the best deals auctioned off by the government right now.
Heart shaped crystals
Two heart-shaped crystals
Starting Bid: $50
Details: Alert the crystal lover in your life!
These are just one of the many crystal lots that are up on the GCSurplus website right now. These heart-shaped crystals have a "smoky" quality to the them and are actually quite pretty.
But, if you want to identify them further, you're out of luck as the listing doesn't say what kind of crystal they are.
Auction ends: February 3, 2023
Heatwave Sunglasses
Heatwave sunglasses.
Starting Bid: $380
Details: This one also comes with the fun of seeing the reflection of the person taking the photo of them.
This deal comes with two pairs of Heatwave sunglasses being sold for a pretty good price.
According to the description, the glasses are also unused and in their original packaging so that's an added bonus.
So, if you go for these, you can look cool and you can thank the government for that!
Auction ends: February 24, 2023
Brunello Cucinelli button-up
The luxury button-up.
Starting Bid: $100
Details: This is where the luxury comes in!
This button-up shirt by the Italian fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli is a medium size and is made in Italy.
It seems to be in pretty good condition with the original tags still attached to the shirt.
And that opening bid is a lot cheaper than the hundreds of dollars a lot of items from this brand sell for when brand new.
Auction ends: February 7
Men's Breitling watch
The Breitling watch.
Starting Bid: $4,000
Details: If you're looking for an expensive watch at a fraction of the usual price, this could be a great option!
Depending on the model, these watches can go for around $10,000, so while still expensive, this is a pretty good deal on a luxury watch.
Hey, where else are you going to get a diamond-studded watch other than the feds?
Auction ends: February 6, 2023
Remote viewing equipment
The remote viewing equipment.
Starting Bid: $200
Details: The GC Surplus website is full of random items, and this is no exception.
In the middle of all the luxury goods is a lot of "remote viewing" equipment!
According to the description, it's for vehicle inspections and comes with a camera, pole, transmitter and more.
Auction ends: February 2
Budweiser x Skullcandy headphones
The headphone package.
Starting Bid: $120
Details: If you're someone who likes both beer and Skullcandy products, then this is the item for you.
These headphones are a collaboration with the iconic Budweiser beer brand and Skullcandy.
And, with seven sets included in this lot, you've got a great deal. Especially when it seems that just one can cost you about US$35.
Auction ends: February 6, 2023
Mexican hot chocolate set
A Mexican hot chocolate set.
Starting Bid: $98
Details: It's hot chocolate season, and you can make your own sweet and spicy drink with some help from the feds.
This lot comes with two Mexican hot chocolate sets which include a clay pot and three molinillos, for an authentic Mexican hot chocolate experience.
These are from Verve Culture and are a great option if you're looking to mix up your beverage consumption, especially during the bitter Canadian winter.
Auction ends: February 9, 2023