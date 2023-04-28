7 Truly Wild Things Being Auctioned Off By The Government — Including 30 Boxes Of Shorts
Some of these are going for super cheap too!
On a rolling basis, the government of Canada holds online auctions and they always seem to be selling off some of the most random and strange items.
While they often have cars, furniture, mechanical equipment and more, there's often some truly quirky items that Canadians can buy for real cheap prices.
Part of the reason there's such a random assortment of items is that these come, mainly, from two sources.
The first is surplus items that the government owned and is looking to offload and the second is products that have been forfeited to the government for a variety of reasons.
So if you take a stroll through the government auction website GCSurplus, here are some of the strangest items that you can buy at the auction right now.
A sneak boat
A green and camouflage boat.
Starting Bid: $300
Details: For those who love to traverse water, but don't want to be seen or observed.
Okay, it doesn't make you invisible, but it is a perfect boat for staying low in the water, great for hunting, fishing or just some plain old recreation.
Think of it as a kayak meets a rowboat. But don't try to think about why the government has this because there is no answer.
Auction ends: May 1
A diving weight pouch
The weighted dive pouch.
Starting Bid: $25
Details: As the summer comes on down, you might be thinking of taking up scuba diving. Oh, wait, you aren't?
Well, for the low price of $25, this could be yours to aid in all of your diving adventures. It should be noted that there is a "odour present," but they don't say it's a bad odour so it could be alright!
Besides, when you're underwater you can't smell anything anyways, right?
Auction ends: May 1
2010 Skandic Ski-Doo snowmobile
A yellow Ski-Doo.
Starting Bid: $2,000
Details: Meanwhile, if you already want to prepare yourself for the next winter, this snowmobile is also on sale.
The only known issue is that it has a dead battery, which can be easily replaced, but by all accounts it is "operational."
Of course, if you want this, you'll have to figure out a way to get it out of it's location in Gander, Newfoundland & Labrador.
But worth it for a good deal? Maybe.
Auction ends: May 2
Massage gun
A Hyperice massage gun.
Starting Bid: $70
Details: No more will you have to ask your partner for half-hearted massages. If you get this massager, you can blast all those pesky knots and sore spots.
Auction ends: May 5
Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Wii
A copy of the Metroid Prime Trilogy for Wii.
Starting Bid: $600
Details: Attention gamers! One of the stranger items on this list is a Nintendo Wii edition of the Metroid Prime Trilogy.
What makes it even more interesting is its asking price. It must have been assessed and graded by a professional, but it is super surprising to see such a high starting bid for a game, especially for a pretty outdated console.
But, it does have a high grade of quality according to the listing, so maybe this is a steal? Either way, it's definitely something weird to see on the site.
Auction ends: May 1
Four seasons of Yellowstone
The unopened DVD collection.
Starting Bid: $15
Details: You can own the first four seasons of the smash hit TV show Yellowstone courtesy of the federal government of Canada!
This set of DVDs is unopened and is perfect for the Yellowstone fan in your life. Not too bad of a steal, especially in a world where physical media is getting harder and harder to come by.
Auction ends: May 28
30 boxes of Wrangler shorts
A pair of the shorts.
Starting Bid: $100
Details: And now, the piece de la resistance!
For those who have been looking for a sign to open up a store that just sells shorts, this is it.
This lot has 30 boxes of beige Wrangler cargo shorts up for sale. There are a variety of sizes from 34 to 40 and there are a whole ton of them, with each box holding roughly 22 pairs of shorts.
So, in case you needed to stock up for the summer, the government, of all places, seems to have you covered.
Auction ends: May 1
And this isn't the only time the government has auctioned off some weird items. They've sold everything from cars to a giant lot of Squishmallows and much more.