The Government Is Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Furniture & You Can Redo Your House For Cheap
Get a new chair for only $15!
The Government of Canada often holds auctions for a variety of items on the GCSurplus website.
And, right now, the government is auctioning off nearly 200 pieces of office and household furniture, if you were looking for ways to do up your place on a budget!
There are dozens and dozens of options for those who might be looking to feng shui their living space but on the cheap.
And while you need to figure out shipping for these items, for the really cheap prices they're going for, they're still worth it, depending on where you live.
Because, believe it or not, there is a whole lot more than just office chairs and old computer desks being auctioned off!
A brown leather couch
A brown leather couch.
Starting Bid: $25
Details: This leather couch is in a used condition and is located in Calgary.
It's 82 inches long, 36 inches deep and 36 inches high and is a steal! While as of now, the price is a bit higher than the minimum bid, it's not often the starting price of such a big piece of furniture is only $25.
Auction ends: March 20
A wooden desk
The wooden desk.
Starting Bid: $25
Details: As work from home becomes the norm for many Canadian workers, getting good home office furniture is top of mind for lots of people.
And this wooden desk could be a good addition to your home office! It had five drawers with locks (but not a key), stands at about 29 inches tall and, as of this writing, has no bids.
So, you could potentially grab this one for only $25 if you play your cards right.
Auction ends: March 20
Red chair
A red chair with wooden accents.
Starting Bid: $10
Details: If you're looking for something to add a pop of colour to your home, this could be it!
Okay, while this might have a slight 1980s-doctor's-waiting-room vibe, it is still very cheap and could be a fun accent piece for a living room, patio or basically anywhere!
And it's hard to find furniture for less than the cost of your average lunch order.
Auction ends: April 4
Wooden coffee table
The coffee table.
Starting Bid: $10
Details: This used coffee table has a few scratches and scuffs but looks like it could be a great, simplistic addition to your house.
At about 48 inches long, 18 inches wide and 16 inches high, it's a versatile, nice piece of furniture that could make your place whole. Toss a few magazines and a plant on there and you'll have a nice aesthetic living space!
Auction ends: April 4
Wooden side table
A wooden table.
Starting Bid: $10
Details: This "side table" has similar dimensions as the other table on this list and could just as easily be used for a coffee table or any other of your table needs.
while there are no details on this table's condition, for only $10, it's hard to find a better deal.
Auction ends: March 17
Love seat and chair
A love seat and chair.
Starting Bid: $150
Details: If you're looking to furnish your living room, this might be of interest!
This love seat and chair are in a used condition and located in Fredericton, New Brunswick.
They're both white-beige and look like they could be pretty comfy. The only catch is you need to bring your own equipment to remove the items!
Auction ends: March 21
Adjustable table
The adjustable wooden desk.
Starting Bid: $15
Details: This is a bit of a stranger item, however, it could have its uses in the right hands.
This adjustable desk features multiple surfaces that can move up or down. It could be great for anyone who has a bit of space for their home office or it could even work in an artist's studio.
And it's only $15.
Auction ends: March 21
In the past, the Canadian government has held auctions on cars and vehicles, expensive luxury goods and sometimes just plain random stuff on the site, so you might want to keep an eye out for a good deal.