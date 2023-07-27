6 Surprisingly Cheap Cars For Sale In Canada Via Government Auctions (PHOTOS)
From reliable Ford trucks to a 2019 Nissan. 🚗
In search of a budget-friendly whip? Well, luckily for you, the Canadian Government is currently trying to get rid of an absolute bonanza of vehicles via its GCSurplus website. Renowned for its online auctions for surplus and seized goodies, the site can often be an untapped bargain bin for anyone looking for cheap cars for sale.
From fixer-upper Ford trucks boasting "character" in each mile, to ugly-duckling Nissans that with a few repairs could be luxurious again, the 2023 lineup is as varied as it is enticing.
These government auction cars might not be pretty, but they are in excess, which means the boss is willingly to give them to you for a relative bargain.
So if you're in need some wheels, but want to eat this month, put on your bidder's hat and prepare to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of government auctions, it's a wild one.
2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD
Current Bid: $2,950.00
Details: 2016 models of the Ford Escape are being sold for as high $15K by some auto traders, so snagging one for less than $3K would certainly be considered a deal by any standard.
However, the vehicle is being sold "as is" without any mechanical checks, so it could need some unknown fixes. GCSurplus also doesn't have extra info on its condition or vehicle history.
If you want a look-see or plan to pick it up, which is recommended, you can schedule an appointment on weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Auction ends: July 31, 2023
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Current Bid: $5,200.00
Details: These bad boys are being sold for upwards of $10K in the usual markets, so if you play your cards right, you could be getting it for about half the typical price.
What's the catch? Well, There's an observable noise from the steering wheel at full rotation, which could be an indicator of a potential issue. The vehicle's hood also shows signs of wear with various paint chips. Notably, there's rust development above the windshield.
It's also worth noting that its wheels lack centre caps, which although only an aesthetic concern, could be a deal breaker for those looking for something slick.
Auction ends: August 1, 2023
2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD
Current Bid: $2,900.00
Details: When not shopping on GCSurplus you can be expected to pay at least $10K for a good-condition 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD, so this is a heck of a deal.
Mechanically, the vehicle is operational but might need brake servicing due to wear. Notably, the check engine light is on, and there's a reported need for front-end repairs.
The exterior has visible rust, dents, scratches, and paint chips scattered across its body. Unfortunately, the rust might have caused structural damage. Moreover, there's a chipped windshield, remnants of adhesive residue, and the headlights have a cloudy appearance.
Is it in pristine condition? No. But, its significantly reduced price may be enough to pique the interest of anyone in need of a vehicle on a budget who doesn't mind chipping in on a few needed repairs.
Auction ends: August 2, 2023
2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Current Bid: $3,975.00
Details: The 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid sells for anywhere between $5K to $14K in 2023. So, depending on your preferences regarding condition, this vehicle might seem like less of a deal compared to some of the listings above.
This vehicle fires up with a boost and comes equipped with winter tires. However, it's not without its flaws. It's got stone chips on the windshield and the brakes are noisy.
The exterior also bears marks of time and use, with visible rust, dents, and scratches. But, on the bright side, the 12V battery was replaced in 2021. However, the vehicle is sold as it is, without a mechanical inspection, once again hinting at the potential for hidden repairs.
It's also worth noting that the vehicle was previously operated by the Canadian Border Services Agency, so if binging Border Security: Canada's Front Line is your jam, this could be the car for you!
Auction ends: August 2, 2023
2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
Current Bid: $ 8,500.00
Details: A used 2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is being sold for around $25K to $27K in 2023, granted those ones aren't as noticeably damaged as this fella right here.
For starters, its exterior, particularly at the rear, bears witness to considerable wear and tear. It stands lopsided with a spare tire replacing a missing back left wheel. An alarming airbag light insists on staying illuminated, signaling potential safety concerns.
The vehicle's wiring requires a comprehensive overhaul to meet dealer standards. A laundry list of replacement parts is also in order, including a new hatch bumper quarter, inner quarter brackets, liners, and a tail light. It also needs a new blind spot detection system and related wiring.
Despite its woes, it does come with a full set of all-season tires on rims. The vehicle is branded salvageable, hinting at its potential to be restored with some significant TLC, so it could be worth the savings.
2001 Dodge Ram 2500
Current Bid: $500
Details: Believe it or not, 2001 Dodge Rams still sell for upwards of $23K online according to Kijiji Auto Sales. So, getting one for $500 would feel like highway robbery, if not for the fact that its condition is quite appalling
This vehicle's engine does indeed start, but that's as far as it goes. It's not drivable. The transmission might be on the fritz given the gears simply refuse to shift. An oil leak has been noticed, and the battery seems to need a constant boost and could be due for a replacement.
Features like the driver-side window choosing not to roll up add to its, uh, "unique charm". The exterior is a testament to its adventures with a wide array of scratches, dents, rust spots, and paint chips. The windshield carries chips, and the rear driver-side tail light is broken.
The box bed is also scratched and damaged, cradling a cracked bed liner. Rust has made itself at home on the undercarriage, both wheel wells near the headlamps, the driver's door, and the rear quarter panel on the passenger side.
The driver's side rear quarter panel isn't just rusted, it's full-on damaged. Both front and rear bumpers have scratches, and the left tail light is damaged. The rear bumper appears to have taken a hit, leaving it misaligned.
All in all, it's a car that's seen better days. But if you've got the know-how to fix it up, it could be a worthwhile side project.
So, by now it's clear: Yes, you absolutely can snag a car from the Canadian Government at a bargain price. Just brace yourself to wave a cheerful goodbye to those fancy aesthetics you might have been dreaming of!