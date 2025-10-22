Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

The most VIN cloned cars in Canada & what to check before buying used

Learn the risks so you don’t drive home a stolen car.

Aerial view of parked cars. Right: Cars parked on city street

Rows of parked cars. Right: Vehicles lined along a city street.

Courtesy of Getty Images
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Buying a used car can be a smart move for your wallet — but it also comes with risks.

CARFAX Canada says a vehicle is stolen every eight minutes, and over 372,000 cars on the road are estimated to have a cloned VIN. That's when criminals copy or tamper with a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to disguise a stolen car and sell it for top dollar.

The consequences of unknowingly buying a cloned car are serious. Your vehicle could be seized by police, insurers may refuse coverage, and you could lose thousands if you can't resell or trade it in later.

To help buyers stay aware, CARFAX Canada just released a list of the top 10 most VIN-cloned vehicles in the country:

  • Ford F-150
  • RAM 1500
  • Jeep Wrangler
  • Ford Escape
  • Chevrolet Silverado
  • Ford F-350
  • GMC Sierra
  • Ford Edge
  • Ford F-250
  • Ford Explorer

These popular cars are prime targets for scammers; however, used car buyers need to be extra careful when shopping privately, as all types of vehicles can be at risk.

A top-down view of dozens of cars parked end to end in a densely packed parking lot. There could be more than 372,000 cars on the road with a cloned VIN.Courtesy of Getty Images

That's where VIN Fraud Check comes in. Available nationwide from CARFAX Canada, the tool flags whether a car may have a cloned or tampered VIN before you hand over your money.

Used car buyers can get VIN Fraud Check along with a Vehicle History Report for $73.95. This bundle helps you detect potential fraud plus provides comprehensive vehicle history including available accident, recall, and service records.

Together, these tools can help save you from a potentially disastrous purchase. Skipping this quick step now could cost you thousands (and a lot of stress) later.

Check your VIN for signs of fraud with CARFAX Canada VIN Fraud Check

CanadaMoney

Ontario drivers — You could be fined up to $2.5K if you miss this licence plate rule

Take note, Ontarians. 🚗

You could be fined up to $2,500 in Ontario for forgetting this important licence plate rule

It could very easily happen! 😒

8 reasons why driving in Toronto totally blew my Irish mind

Driving on the opposite side of the road is the least of my concerns! 🚗

Toronto drivers may be fined over $183 for breaking this law and the city is cracking down

This is something every Toronto driver should know. 🚗

Canada Pension Plan payments for October 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Everything you need to know before the next payment! 💰

This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand oasis for under $350 round trip

Who's craving a beach getaway?

This new Toronto spa will transport you to Ancient Rome with candlelit pools and wine baths

It's opening soon!

5 breathtaking small towns in BC that I'll always choose over Tofino

Update your bucket list — ASAP! 🌊

A new Costco is opening near Vancouver and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon

This new location is a first for B.C.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 21 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Canada's safest places to live in 2025 were ranked and so many big cities beat Toronto

One province totally dominated. 👀

Ex-Tim Hortons employees explain all the ways you're using the drive-thru wrong

Do you order drinks before food? 👀

Canada's most popular grocery stores were ranked and Canadians shared why they shop there

It's not just about getting the cheapest prices!

A glowing Harry Potter experience is coming to Vancouver and it's pure magic after dark

Explore a glowing forest where Nifflers, Hippogriffs, and wizarding wonders come to life! ✨