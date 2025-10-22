The most VIN cloned cars in Canada & what to check before buying used
Learn the risks so you don’t drive home a stolen car.
Buying a used car can be a smart move for your wallet — but it also comes with risks.
CARFAX Canada says a vehicle is stolen every eight minutes, and over 372,000 cars on the road are estimated to have a cloned VIN. That's when criminals copy or tamper with a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to disguise a stolen car and sell it for top dollar.
The consequences of unknowingly buying a cloned car are serious. Your vehicle could be seized by police, insurers may refuse coverage, and you could lose thousands if you can't resell or trade it in later.
To help buyers stay aware, CARFAX Canada just released a list of the top 10 most VIN-cloned vehicles in the country:
- Ford F-150
- RAM 1500
- Jeep Wrangler
- Ford Escape
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Ford F-350
- GMC Sierra
- Ford Edge
- Ford F-250
- Ford Explorer
These popular cars are prime targets for scammers; however, used car buyers need to be extra careful when shopping privately, as all types of vehicles can be at risk.
There could be more than 372,000 cars on the road with a cloned VIN.Courtesy of Getty Images
That's where VIN Fraud Check comes in. Available nationwide from CARFAX Canada, the tool flags whether a car may have a cloned or tampered VIN before you hand over your money.
Used car buyers can get VIN Fraud Check along with a Vehicle History Report for $73.95. This bundle helps you detect potential fraud plus provides comprehensive vehicle history including available accident, recall, and service records.
Together, these tools can help save you from a potentially disastrous purchase. Skipping this quick step now could cost you thousands (and a lot of stress) later.
Check your VIN for signs of fraud with CARFAX Canada VIN Fraud Check