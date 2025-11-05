Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canadians who buy used cars privately are at risk of VIN fraud and here's how to spot it

Protect yourself from scams with trusted data that tells the real story.

A "for sale" sign in the window of a used car.

A "for sale" sign in the window of a used car.

LazingBee | Getty Images
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

'Picture this: You find what looks like the perfect used car online, the price is within your budget, the photos look clean and the seller seems totally friendly. You buy the car and drive away with what you think is the perfect car.

But fast-forward a few weeks, and the car is suddenly seized because it was actually stolen, disguised with a VIN cloned from a clean vehicle. What was once your dream car just turned into a nightmare. Your ride and your investment are gone.

VIN fraud is when someone tampers with or reuses a car's vehicle identification number (VIN) to pass off a shady car as legit. According to CARFAX Canada, more than 372,000 vehicles could be on the road with potentially cloned VINs.

CARFAX Canada data also reports that a vehicle is stolen every eight minutes, and one in five Canadians or someone they know has been affected in just the past year.

A young woman looks back over her shoulder from the driver's seat of a luxury car. A VIN Fraud Check can protect you and your money. Halfpoint Images | Getty Images

With auto theft continuing to be a major issue in Canada, scammers are getting more sophisticated when hiding stolen or written-off cars in plain sight. So how do you protect yourself?

CARFAX Canada says it starts with slowing down and doing your homework. Make sure the seller's identity matches the ownership and registration papers and the ID.

Second, take the vehicle for a real test drive, not just around the block. The key is to spot anything unusual under different conditions. Also, never skip an independent, pre-purchase inspection from a licensed mechanic. Some damages aren't always visible.

One of the biggest moves you can make is checking the vehicle's fraud status and history. CARFAX Canada's new VIN Fraud Check analyzes billions of data records to detect inconsistencies in a vehicle's history that could indicate potential fraud. Paired with a Vehicle History Report for a complete look at available accident, recall, lien and service records, it can save you from a potential disastrous purchase.

Buying a used car privately doesn't have to feel like a gamble. With these tips and CARFAX Canada’s VIN Fraud Check and Vehicle History Report, you can avoid scams and drive away with peace of mind.

CanadaMoney
