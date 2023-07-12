No More ServiceOntario: Buying & Selling A Vehicle In Ontario Just Got Even Easier
More vehicles can now be registered online!
The Ontario government has expanded a program to make it even easier for people to buy and sell cars across the province.
Ontario vehicle registration can now be completed entirely online, without having to go to a ServiceOntario location, thanks to the online Digital Dealership Registration (DDR) system.
First introduced in 2022, the DDR system was created so that car dealerships could register the owner of a new vehicle online instantly. The program was then expanded from solely new vehicle registrations to also include trade-ins.
On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced the DDR system is now being expanded again, this time to include the purchase and sale of used vehicles across the province.
"Our government created Digital Dealership Registration to help businesses save time and money by making it easier to sell and purchase a vehicle in Ontario – and now used cars are included with this new, exciting expansion to the system,” said Kaleed Rasheed, the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, in a press release. “Providing self-serve vehicle registration to car dealerships is a win for businesses and a win for consumers who can drive their car right off the lot.”
The expanded system means over 7,000 car dealerships in Ontario will have access to DDR, whether they sell new or used vehicles.
According to the government, more than 4,200 transactions have been completed with the online vehicle registration system since it was first introduced last year. In all, dealership transactions make up roughly 4.7 million of ServiceOntario's 58 million interactions each year.
“The Digital Dealership Registration initiative is an example of how technology can assist modern Ontario dealerships in business," said James F. Hamilton, the Interim Manager and Legal Services Director at the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA). "Enabling car dealerships to register vehicles online and issue permits and licence plates directly to purchasers reduces paperwork, delays and red tape for dealers and consumers."
This system represents a growing list of services the Ontario government now offers online, keeping people from having to go to a ServiceOntario location in person.
These online services include renewing your licence plate, driver's license, accessible permit card, Ontario photo card, and health card online at ServiceOntario.
Here's to not waiting in line anymore!
