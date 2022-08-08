NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario government announcement

Ontario Just Added A New Feature To Make Renewing Your Photo Card 'Easier'

Here's what you need to know.👇

Toronto Associate Editor
Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Ritu Jethani | Dreamstime

The Ontario government just announced that a big change is coming to those who are looking to get their photo card renewed anytime soon in the province.

In a news release issued on August 8, the provincial government revealed that Ontarians can renew everything from their licence plate, driver's licence, health card and photo card online in a matter of "minutes" (which they say is "faster" than "ever before").

All they have to do to keep their government-issued ID up to date is to go online to get it renewed. But, if your appointment has to be done in person at a ServiceOntario, residents can also sign up for their appointment online.

The provincial government also shared some news that could be helpful for the forgetful type.

Anyone who has an Ontario photo card can now sign up for reminders that they can get either by text, via email, or over the phone (or you can even opt for a combo of the three). The province will send out these reminders 30 and 60 days before getting your ID renewed.

How do you sign up?

In order to sign up for these digital reminders, Ontarians will have to provide their up-to-date postal code, and your necessary government IDs like your driver's licence health card, photo card, and licence plate number.

Once you sign up, you can then expect that Ontario will send you the reminder that you signed up for with a full website link from either Ontario.ca or ServiceOntario.ca, and will send you updates about their service.

They will never include personal information in these reminders, demand for any sort of payment, or try to connect you to a real person as these digital reminders are all automated recorded messages.

These digital or phone reminders are still available to those when it's time to get their health card, driver's licence or licence plate renewed.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

