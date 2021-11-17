Trending Tags

Ontario's Digital IDs Are Getting Delayed Until Next Year & Here's Why

You will have to hold onto your physical cards for a little longer!

Ontario's Digital IDs Are Getting Delayed Until Next Year & Here's Why
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, G1.ca

You will be holding onto your plastic driver's licence for a little while longer because Ontario's Digital IDs are getting delayed until next year.

Ontario's Digital Identity program was set to launch sometime this year and it would have granted Ontarians the choice to ditch their physical government-issued photo ID cards for something they could just have on their phones instead.

The Associate Ministry of Digital Government told Narcity that Ontario's Digitial Identity (DI) program is getting delayed because the government had to focus on getting out the province's QR-coded proof of vaccination app, Verify Ontario.

"We want to get DI right and ensure that privacy and security continue to be a top priority," the spokesperson told Narcity. "More details on the launch of the DI initiative, including timing and specifics, will be announced in 2022."

When digital ID cards are launched in Ontario, people will be able to prove who they are both online and in-person with built-in safety features that are aimed to protect your privacy and personal info.

Just like how you would with your current driver's licence, you'll be able to use your digital ID for a variety of services such as applying for OSAP, replacing your licence plate sticker, or opening a bank account.

If you like holding onto the plastic version of your photo card or driver's licence, switching to the digital version will not be mandatory when the program launches.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

