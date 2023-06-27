Ontario Is Paying People To Become Truck Drivers & You Can Get Up To $4,500 For Training
You'll even get a weekly allowance! 💵
If you're looking for a job in Ontario, the trucking industry is calling!
The Ontario government has just announced a new investment that will pay for truck drivers to be trained across the province to fill more than 6,100 job vacancies in the province's trucking industry.
But more than getting your training covered, which could save you anywhere between $5,000 and $15,000, the government will also cover some of your living expenses.
As part of Ontario's Skills Development Fund aimed at addressing labour shortages across various skilled trades, an additional $1.3 million is being invested to "prepare women, newcomers and others from underrepresented groups" for trucking jobs.
The program will reimburse participants up to $4,500 for childcare and other living expenses, on top of $300 for equipment and a $400 weekly allowance.
In-person training for the first cohort of trucking trainees begins on July 1, with training being offered in Kitchener-Waterloo, the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and London.
This investment will result in the training of 54 truck drivers, with a particular focus being put on offering these jobs to women.
“This innovative program will help break down barriers to attract more women into the trucking industry,” said Premier Doug Ford in a press release.
Currently, women make up just 2% of all truck drivers in Ontario. As part of this program, the government said the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada will work with graduates to ensure they find jobs as professional drivers.
As for the training itself, participants will gain up to 200 hours of training needed to obtain the AZ (tractor-trailer) and DZ (straight truck) licenses, using both virtual reality and in-cab, hands-on driver training.
Aspiring truck drivers will learn how to operate a commercial vehicle, perform manoeuvres, conduct inspections, maintain the vehicles, and understand commercial vehicle systems and controls. Participants will also be trained on forklift operation, defensive driving, workplace violence and harassment, and human trafficking awareness.
The Ontario government described the trucking industry as in demand and said on average, truckers in Ontario make roughly $26/hour, and drivers are legally allowed to drive for up to 13 hours a day.
To apply for this free truck driver training program, applicants can send an email to programs@wtfc.ca.