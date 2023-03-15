5 Of The Highest Paying Skilled Trades In Ontario & How Long It Takes To Get Your License
You could make almost 100k!
Are you tired of your current nine-to-five job and looking for a high-paying career that involves working with your hands?
You might want to try your hand at skilled trades in Ontario that are currently in high demand; those who are trained in them are among the highest earners in the province.
Electricians, welders, and plumbers are just a few of the skilled trades that are seeing a surge in demand, making them some of the most lucrative professions in Ontario.
The province continues to see a shortage of workers in the skilled trades, and to combat this issue, the Ontario government offers free training for certain careers and recently announced high school students can skip grade 12 to pursue a skilled trade for school credit.
The Ontario government announced last week that it plans to introduce the "Technological Education credit" for students entering grade 9 in the fall of 2024. This credit will cover a broad range of sectors, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality, and communication.
The federal government even offers apprenticeship loans for certain skilled trades.
So without further ado, here are seven top-paid skilled trades in Ontario and how long it would take you to get licensed for them:
Electrician: $91,635
According to Indeed, a senior electrician gets paid $91,635 annually. It is worth noting, however, that an electrician in Ontario earns $78,176 a year.
The Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario has set the hours of apprenticeship training at 9,000 (which is about five years).
This training program includes 8160 hours of on-the-job work experience and 840 hours of in-school training.
According to Indeed, you can make $21.57 an hour as an apprentice electrician.
Plumber: $87,629
According to Indeed, a senior plumber gets paid $87,629 annually. A regular plumber in Ontario earns $74,466 a year, which is still a solid amount.
So basically, if you want to be a plumber in Ontario, you must go through an apprenticeship training program, which includes both on-the-job and in-school training.
The Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario says that the program should take around 5 years and consist of 9,000 hours of training, with 8,280 of those hours being on-the-job work experience and 720 hours being in-school training.
According to Indeed, you can make $18.24 an hour as a plumber apprentice.
Industrial Mechanic: $88,010
According to Indeed, an industrial mechanic gets paid $88,010 annually. A regular mechanic in Ontario earns $74,027 a year.
Technically called an Automotive Service Technician, The Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario says you must go through an apprenticeship training program, which includes both on-the-job and in-school training.
Basically, it takes around 4 years and 7,220 hours of training to become a pro, with 6,500 of those hours being on-the-job work experience and 720 hours being in-school training.
According to Indeed, you can make $21.68 an hour as a mechanic apprentice.
Fabricater/Welder: $76,802
According to Indeed, an industrial mechanic gets paid $76,802 annually.
A Fabricator/Welder is someone who creates, puts together, and fixes things made out of different types of metal. They work in all kinds of industries, like manufacturing.
It takes about 6,000 hours or roughly three years to master the art of welding. Out of those 6,000 hours, you'll spend 5,280 hours on-the-job work experience, while the remaining 720 hours are spent in a classroom setting, learning from the best in the biz.
Painter and decorator: $76,338
According to Indeed, an industrial mechanic gets paid $76,338 annually. This was calculated based on 3.3k salaries reported and was last updated on March 12.
A Painter and Decorator is someone who paints and protects surfaces in different settings like homes, businesses, and institutions.
If you want to be a Painter and Decorator in Ontario, you must go through an apprenticeship training program, which includes both on-the-job and in-school training.
The Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario has set the program to be around 3 years long and 6,000 hours of training, with 5,280 of those hours being on-the-job work experience and 720 hours being in-school training.