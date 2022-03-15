The Ontario Government Is Giving Out Free Training For Electricians & Paid Work Experience
Jobs can pay over $50 an hour.
How many electricians does it take to change a lightbulb? Just one, but Ontario is facing a trades worker shortage.
The Ontario government announced in a press release on Tuesday that they will be investing over $13 million into offering "free training and paid electricians' apprenticeships."
The new programs will go out to over 2,500 people in Ontario looking to make more money in the field or are currently unemployed and looking for work.
Ontario says this investment into workers "will help the province deliver critical hospitals, schools, and roads on time and on budget" and is part of a larger $200 million Skills Development Fund.
The investment will be spread out over nine projects across Ontario, two of which are run by the Ontario Electrical Industry Training Trust Fund and offer training for jobs in construction and industrial electricians and cabling specialists, which results in an offer of employment.
"When you have a job as an electrician, you have an in-demand job for life," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
"I continue to hear from students and parents who don't know how to enter this incredible field – which can pay over $50 an hour. That is why our government is investing over $1.5 billion in programs like this, which break down barriers and connect young people to life-changing careers in the skilled trades."
Funding will also create "financial incentives" for employers to hire apprentices and spread the word about opportunities in the field to "underrepresented groups."