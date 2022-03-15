Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario jobs

The Ontario Government Is Giving Out Free Training For Electricians & Paid Work Experience

Jobs can pay over $50 an hour.

Electrician working. Right: CN Tower

Electrician working. Right: CN Tower

PEO ACWA | Flickr, Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

How many electricians does it take to change a lightbulb? Just one, but Ontario is facing a trades worker shortage.

The Ontario government announced in a press release on Tuesday that they will be investing over $13 million into offering "free training and paid electricians' apprenticeships."

The new programs will go out to over 2,500 people in Ontario looking to make more money in the field or are currently unemployed and looking for work.

Ontario says this investment into workers "will help the province deliver critical hospitals, schools, and roads on time and on budget" and is part of a larger $200 million Skills Development Fund.

The investment will be spread out over nine projects across Ontario, two of which are run by the Ontario Electrical Industry Training Trust Fund and offer training for jobs in construction and industrial electricians and cabling specialists, which results in an offer of employment.

"When you have a job as an electrician, you have an in-demand job for life," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

"I continue to hear from students and parents who don't know how to enter this incredible field – which can pay over $50 an hour. That is why our government is investing over $1.5 billion in programs like this, which break down barriers and connect young people to life-changing careers in the skilled trades."

Funding will also create "financial incentives" for employers to hire apprentices and spread the word about opportunities in the field to "underrepresented groups."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...