Skilled Trades Jobs In Construction Are Available Across Canada & Some Pay $30 An Hour

No prior experience is needed for some of these. 🤑

Trending Staff Writer
Skilled Trades Jobs In Construction Are Available Across Canada & Some Pay $30 An Hour
Hongqi Zhang (aka Michael Zhang) | Dreamstime, Tund | Dreamstime

If you're looking at getting into the skilled trades sector, there are currently so many construction jobs available across Canada.

The Government of Canada recently launched a campaign to encourage people to pursue "in-demand skilled trades as a first-choice career path."

"Construction is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Canada that offers high demand careers," says the government website.

"It features electricians, carpenters, plumbers, steamfitters/pipefitter, welders, heavy equipment operators, and painters, among other trades."

Take a look below at some of the jobs that are available in every province.

Edmonton, Alberta

Job: Concrete Pourer

Salary: $20.00 to $25.00 per hour, for 40 to 70 hours per week

Company: JFA Contracting (2006) LTD.

Who Should Apply: Someone who can handle 50 pounds and doesn't mind working in dusty conditions. There aren't any background or educational requirements, so this job is a good opportunity for many people!

Apply Here

Langley, B.C.

Job: Labourer & Helper

Salary: $25.00 per hour, for 37 to 40 hours per week

Company: Stonehelm Construction Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Someone with at least one year of experience working with machinery like drills and reciprocating saws. You should also be comfortable working at heights, as that's part of the environment you could be in.

Apply Here

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Job: Steel Erector Helper

Salary: $14.00 to $27.00 per hour, for 40 to 50 hours per week

Company: Capitol Steel Corportion

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a year of experience who knows how to read and interpret blueprints and can help with loading, unloading and transporting construction materials.

You also might be working outdoors and at heights, so this job isn't for anyone with a phobia of looking down from high-up spots.

Apply Here

Moncton, N.B.

Job: Flagman/Woman

Salary: $14.00 to $21.00 per hour, for 40 to 50 hours per week

Company: VistaCare Communications Services of Canada Inc.

Who Should Apply: Someone who loves being outside and doesn't mind doing repetitive tasks. There aren't any educational requirements, but certification as a Traffic Control Person and in Traffic Control Signage is needed.

Apply Here

Corner Brook, NL

Job: Concrete Pump Operator

Salary: $22.75 per hour, for 40 to 50 hours per week

Company: Atlantic Ready Mix

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a driver's license and is willing to undergo a driving record check and criminal record check.

Effective interpersonal skills are also important and you'll be working in a fast-paced environment.

Apply Here

Dartmouth, NS

Job: Tile Setter Helper

Salary: $15.00 to $18.00 per hour, for 35 to 45 hours per week

Company: Halifax Tile Company Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Anyone who owns steel-toed safety boots, gloves, a cell phone and has their own transportation. You'll be helping to mix, pour and spread materials and need to be able to handle loads of 100 pounds.

Apply Here

London, ON

Job: Helper, Bricklayer

Salary: $23.00 to $30.00 per hour, for 30 to 50 hours per week

Company: Middlesex Masonry

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a high school graduation certificate or equivalent experience who can handle up to 100 pounds. You'll be working in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines and manual dexterity is a key physical capability.

Apply Here

P.E.I.

Jobs: Construction Helper

Salary: $20.00 per hour, for 30 to 40 hours per week

Company: Paxdoor Inc.

Who Should Apply: Someone who can be flexible and help with framing houses, erecting walls and building roofs. You'll also be handling heavy loads, so you should be able to deal with physically demanding situations.

Apply Here

Trois-Rivières, QC

Job: Disaster Restoration Technician

Salary: $17.00 to $25.50 per hour, for 35 to 40 hours per week

Company: JDHM nettoyage Inc.

Who Should Apply: Someone who speaks French and has a valid driver's license, since frequent travel will be part of the job. If you don't own a vehicle, the company will provide you with one!

Apply Here

Saskatoon, SK

Job: Construction Craft Labourer

Salary: $21.00 per hour, for 40 hours per week

Company: PREMIUM PORTABLE WASHROOMS LTD.

Who Should Apply: Someone who's reliable and likes working in a team environment. You'll be helping with the removal of rubble and debris from sites and will need to undergo a driving record check, drug test and criminal record check.


Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

