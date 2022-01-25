Ontario Is Now Making It Easier To Get A Job In Trades & Here's How
You can get up to $4,200 in financial support, too!
If you've ever wanted to get into trades work, well, Ontario is making it easier to land a job in this field.
In a news release posted on January 25, the provincial government unveiled its new Crown agency that's geared to make trades training better (and easier, too).
According to the Ministry of Labour, Skilled Trades Ontario will "develop the latest training and curriculum standards", and give an easier online platform for tradespeople, too.
This means Ontario is going to hook apprentices up with new online services that will easily connect them to their class schedules and exams if they have to pay off any fees or send in forms, and more. Before this, prospective skilled trades workers had to mail in their documents for one service then follow up with a phone call and in-person visit after.
"These changes will reduce the skilled labour shortage the province currently faces – estimated at 350,000 by 2025 – by making it easier for more people to learn about and enter the trades, including reducing processing and registration times for applicants from 60 days to 12," government officials said.
There are 144 skilled trades jobs that are offered in Ontario, spanning from working in construction to cooking at a local restaurant, and any other service that people use or need each and every day.
The Ontario government has created several incentives for residents looking to kickstart their careers, like by extending the jobs training tax credit which could give eligible Ontarians up to $2,000 back.
And, through the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, prospective tradespeople can get up to $4,200 in financial support while they finish their in-class learning.
