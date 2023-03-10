Ontario Government Is Adding A New High School Course & Students Will Need It To Graduate
The new credit will be mandatory in 2024.
The government of Ontario announced that high school students would soon have to complete a new course credit to graduate.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced during a press conference on Friday that high school students in Ontario will have a new mandatory graduation requirement meant to "empower students with early exposure to technological education and skilled trades."
"I am proud to announce another step forward to ensure all students learn the critical skills necessary to succeed and get a good paying job," Lecce said in a press release.
"By requiring students to take at least one Technological Education credit in high school, we are opening up doors and creating new pathways to good jobs in STEM and the skilled trades," he added.
The government plans to introduce the "Technological Education credit" to students entering grade 9 in the fall of 2024.
In other words, "all students will now be required to earn a Grade 9 or 10 Technological Education credit as part of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma."
"All students will benefit from a greater emphasis on hands-on learning experiences and technical skills in the classroom so they can graduate with a competitive advantage in this country," the minister of education said.
Ontario will soon let grade 11 students transition into a full-time skilled trades apprenticeship. The province needs 72,000 new works in the construction sector alone to help build 1.5 million houses by 2031. The training program goes towards secondary school credits allowing students to apply for a high school diploma once the apprenticeship is completed. #ontarionews #grade11 #canadanews #dougford #torontonews #highschool #greenscreen
This news comes a couple of days after the province announced they would allow students to skip grade 12 if they wish to pursue a career in skilled trades.
Grade 11 students in Ontario will be able to skip grade 12 and get an apprenticeship full-time while still earning a high school diploma.
These moves from the government were made in hopes of ensuring that the unmet demand for skilled trades jobs be filled.
"Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, which means when you have a career in the skilled trades, you have a career for life," Monte McNaughton, the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, said.
"The Technological Education curriculum covers a broad range of sectors, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality and communication," the press release from the government states.