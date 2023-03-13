Morning Brief: Oscar Results, Galen Weston's Tall Tale & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, March 13.
Welcome back — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Lots to unpack today so let's dive right into it.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of this newsletterright here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
In Case You Missed It
What Were The Highlights From The 2023 Academy Awards?
Brendan Fraser holds his Best Actor Oscar. Middle: Ke Huy Quan hugs Harrison Ford. Right: Michelle Yeoh celebrates her Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
ABC
Well, the biggest night in showbiz has come and gone. After months of campaigning, genre-bending sci-fi kung-fu family drama Everything Everywhere All at Once pretty much swept the evening, taking home seven of its 11 nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Josh Elliott rounds up all the wins right here.
- HOST WITH THE MOST: As expected, late-night star Jimmy Kimmel couldn't resist poking fun at last year's scandal, repeatedly alluding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage — but without ever saying the former's name.
- CANCON: Canada ended up being a pretty big winner on the night. Not only did Canadian-American Fraser take home one of the top prizes, but Sarah Polley also won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking and Daniel Roher won for his work on Best Documentary Feature winner Navalny. See Polley's full speech here.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Should You Know Before Moving To Canada?
The Canadian flag in Ottawa.
If you're reading this, chances are you already live in Canada. However, if relocating to the Great White North is but a dream for you, you'll want to read Janice Rodrigues' latest piece. Having navigated the move to Canada herself just over a year ago, Janice's eyes perked up when she saw a Redditor ask the internet what they needed to know before heading to Canada. While the answers weren't entirely discouraging, many brought a sober sensibility to the issue.
- Like What? First of all, if you're a non-English or French speaker, you're going to want to learn one of the languages ASAP; there will be some translation support in bigger cities but you'll need to get up to speed in order to navigate Canada.
- What Else? "Geese are absolutely agent(s) of chaos and (...) moose are f*cking giant and most raccoons are not friendly," said one helpful respondent who has seemingly attempted to pet raccoons way more than is advisable.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Did Galen Weston Tell The Government About Grocery Prices?
A Loblaws store.
Having already subjected Canadians to his milquetoast visage in countless commercials over the past decade-plus, Galen Weston evidently had little trepidation about showing up to Ottawa when summoned by parliament for a committee meeting about the state of Canada's grocery prices last week.
However, when pressed by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about his ability to justify soaring prices to average Canadians, Weston claimed he had recently had a 15-minute conversation with a shopper — in which he miraculously convinced his counterpart of his position. As Tristan Wheeler notes, pretty much everyone found Weston's anecdote fishier than Loblaws trout on Family Day Monday.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎒 SCHOOL RULES
The Government of Ontario announced late last week that high school students will have to complete new mandatory Technological Education credit in order to graduate. The new standard will come into effect for those entering high school in September 2024. Mira Nabulsi details the province's rationale for the big shakeup.
🎸 MUSIC FESTIVALS
Montreal music festival Osheaga dropped its full 2023 lineup, filling in the gaps behind the previously announce headliners Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. Joining the bill are big names like Carly Rae Jepsen, Rema, Baby Keem, and Kim Petras, according to MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald and Willa Holt. Here's the full announcement.
☕️ ROLL UP THE FIB
Tim Hortons is steeping in hot water after a technical error with the chain's app caused several participants in the Roll Up To Win promotion to be erroneously informed that they'd won $10,000. According to Lisa Belmonte, the coffee behemoth offered to make amends by sending the non-winners a $50 gift card to the restaurant — which, as you can expect, annoyed everyone.
🤢 TOTAL RECALL
Health Canada has issued a new batch of recalls for a handful of food products — so head to your fridges and pantries and keep your eyes peeled. As Sarah Rohoman writes, while several products may contain undeclared allergens like egg, gluten and dairy, there are also several cheeses sold in Ontario and Alberta that boast a form of listeria contamination.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Rising U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff turns 19 years old today. Rapper Jack Harlow is 25. Former Canadian NBA player Tristan Thompson is 32. Former Twins and Mets pitching ace Johan Santana is 44. Multi-hyphenate entertainer Common turns 51. U2 bassist Adam Clayton is 63. Canadian SNL alum Robin Duke is 69. Hangdog-faced character actor William H. Macy is 73.
The late Scatman John would've been 81 today. Legendary MAD Magazine fold-in artist Al Jaffee celebrates his 102nd birthday today. Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard was born on this day in 1911.
Thanks for reading Narcity's Canada Morning Brief — Warning: Folding your computer or tablet in half will not reveal a hidden message.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow!