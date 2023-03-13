Canada's 'Women Talking' Won A Major Oscar & Sarah Polley's Fans Are So Excited
Fellow Canadians congratulated the filmmaker for her win!
Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley won her first Academy Award for her film Women Talking at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night.
Polley's film won best-adapted screenplay at the 95th annual ceremony and fellow Canadians were thrilled by the win.
"I want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' put so close together like that," Polly said in her acceptance speech.
Polley's fans and fellow Canadians were quick to congratulate the filmmaker on social media for her big win.
"Canada just lost its mind!!!! Congratulations!! 👏" one person wrote on one of Polley's Instagram pics she posted from the Oscars.
"Yayyyy Sarah and Women Talking team! Canadian woman proud!" another comment reads.
Actress Sharon Lawrence wrote a message on Twitter following Polley's acceptance speech.
"This is the oscar win I was hoping for," Lawrence wrote.
Farah Khan who is the executive director of Action Canada said she was "screaming" and "crying" over Polley's won and that the film was a "love letter to survivors."
ACTRA Toronto also sent their congrats to Polley.
The Twitter account for the Toronto International Film Festival called Polley a "Canadian treasure."
Women Talking is based on the 2018 book of the same name by Miriam Toews, a Canadian author who grew up in a Mennonite family.
The film follows "the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith," according to the IMDb webpage.
Polley acted as director and writer of the film which stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Frances McDormand and Jessie Buckley.
Before the awards show on Sunday, Polley shared she's already thinking about her next project.
The writer and director said the 2023 awards season has been her inspiration.
"I've been developing a project based on my experiences going through awards season — I'm not kidding," Polley told Deadline at the 95th Academy Awards.
"I know all of your names and I have all of your numbers, you will be hearing from me."