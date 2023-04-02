Sarah Polley's Kid Trolled Her For April Fools' & It's A Pretty Sick Burn For An 11-Year-Old
"This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologize..."
Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley recently shared how her kid pranked her for April Fools', and honestly, they did a pretty good job.
On April 1, the celeb posted a picture of a "letter" addressed to her in regards to her recent Oscar win for Women Talking with the caption, "My 11-year-old swung low for April Fool’s Day this year."
"Dear Sarah Polley, we say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake- you must return it," said the letter.
"We are giving you one more week to enjoy its presence in your home, but after that period of time, you must mail it back to LA, where we will give it to the rightful best-adapted screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front."
Ouch!
The letter went on to explain that they should have rectified the situation earlier but didn't want to cause disruption on the night of the event.
As well, they say that they didn't want the news of the Oscar rescinding to reach local Canadian outlets, "as the citizens of Toronto would probably be quite irritated, and we do not want this news getting out."
The letter also said that while Polley may think the whole thing is a joke since she received it on April 1, the revocation is very serious.
"This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused you," the letter said before apologizing for "any inconvenience."
To really make the letter seem official, it was signed as if David Rubin, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote it.
While it was indeed a very good prank, many were impressed with just how well-written the letter was.
"An 11 y o wrote this?? They’re getting a screenplay award in the future!!" said one person on Instagram.
"So genius. Pretty clear from this she'll be winning her own Oscar one day. And her David Rubin signature forgery was SPOT ON!" another noted on Twitter.
Perhaps this recent situation will make it into her next project — according to Deadline, Polley is working on something based on her experience of "going through awards season."
Who knows — it might just be the work that lands her another Oscar (or perhaps her first Oscar, if her kid has any say in the matter)!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.