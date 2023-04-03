8 April Fools' Pranks By Major Companies In Canada You May Have Believed This Year (PHOTOS)
How many did you fall for?
Some of Canada’s top companies have made major announcements over the last week.
But before you get too excited, just know that many of the juicer ones are April Fools' Day pranks – although we don't mind some of these being real either!
From square-shaped Timbits to McDonald's extra pickles, here are some of the big announcements that a few companies made this year.
How many of these did you believe?
Square Timbits from Tim Hortons
In case you missed it, Tim Hortons got super creative with its newest launch: Square Timbits.
On April 1, 2023, they announced they were "testing a brand new menu innovation that could change how Canadians experience one of their favourite treats."
They even went on to add that these would be available in three flavours: chocolate glazed, birthday cake and coconut.
And although these treats sound delicious, they did say they would be available for one day only — April 1, which is April Fools’ Day.
A dead giveaway if there ever was one. A pity, we wouldn't have minded these one bit!
Extra pickles from McDonald's Canada
Ever felt like you simply can never have enough pickles at McDonald’s?
Well, McDonald’s seemed to be sympathetic to the problem and launched what would have been an amazing solution: a side pack of pickles.
Sadly, it looks like this is just another prank, and there are no extra pickles for sale for us mere mortals.
Meatball vending machines from IKEA Canada
In something that seemed straight out of a fever dream, IKEA Canada announced that they'd be launching a meatball vending machine this summer!
“We will bring the best of snacking ‘on the go’ into your local movie theatres, gas stations and metro stops. Don’t eat meat? Not a problem! Our Plant and Veggie balls will also be an option!”
Sound too good to be true? Of course it is, as demonstrated by this price tag of three meatballs with a side of gravy for just 25 cents!
Simply cruel for getting our hopes up with this one, IKEA!
A saucy new reality show by Duolingo and Peacock
You’ve watched Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle...
And now, it might be time to catch up on the next big reality show out there: Love Language.
Announced by Duolingo and Peacock, this saucy new “original series” will feature hot singles sharing a house in paradise in hopes of finding true love with one major catch… none of them speak the same language.
As the trailer puts it, “Contestants will learn a new tongue… in more ways than one.”
Sadly, this is just another April Fools’ Day prank.
Although this sounds pretty binge-worthy, right?
Pizza cereal by Domino's Canada
\u201cIntroducing DOMIN-O\u2019s! \n\nA tasty & nutritious start to your day...\n\nif it were real. #AprilFools\u201d— Domino's Canada (@Domino's Canada) 1680357639
Meanwhile, if starting your morning with pizza is a dream come true, you’re in for some good news.
Or you would have been… if this wasn’t just a prank!
Domino’s Canada took the time to announce DOMIN-O’S, a pizza cereal to be eaten with milk, complete with a pizza plushie inside.
Of course it’s all a prank… although pizza cereal doesn’t sound like the worst idea in the world either.
The return of the house hippos
\u201c(\u00bd) Reminder to all #Canadians to check their homes for North American house hippos! Check bedroom closets for their nests and keep your kitchen floor clean of their favourite foods, such as raisins, chips and peanut butter on toast! \ud83e\udd9b\u201d— Canada #StandWithUkraine\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Canada #StandWithUkraine\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680357735
Even one of Canada’s official Twitter accounts got in on the action, with a warning to all Canadians to "check their homes for North American house hippos!"
These legendary creatures are quite the terror, and the government advised people “check bedroom closets for their nests” and “keep your kitchen floor clean of their favourite foods, such as raisins, chips and peanut butter on toast.”
For a little bit of context, “house hippos” are imaginary creatures presented in a commercial by Concerned Children’s Advertisers (now Companies Committed to Kids) to teach children not to believe everything they see on TV.
While this one isn’t the most realistic out there, points for effort!
Ryan Reynolds library cards by the Ottawa Public Library
Ryan Reynolds may be something of Canadian royalty, and the Ottawa Public Library decided to give him the attention he deserves with their new library cards.
"Get your hands on the most stylish card in town," read the caption.
And judging by the fact that this one got more than 400 likes, maybe people would actually like to see his face on their library cards.
A plaid design by Jeep Canada
What's more Canadian than good ol' plaid?
Well, Jeep took Canada's love for plaid a little too far and introduced a limited edition "Jeep Wrangler Flannel Edition."
This hilarious post introduces the 4x4 with an all-flannel interior that will keep you "as cozy as a Lumberjack in the Canadian wilderness."
We know it's not real, but that doesn't sound too bad either.
